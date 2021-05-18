Formic Acid Market: Which Company Holds the Highest Market Share?

The Formic Acid market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Formic acid finds widespread usage as both an antibacterial preservative and pesticide. Approval of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the use of formic acid as an active ingredient in pesticide production has in turn increased its consumption manifold in the agriculture sector. On this backdrop, Fact.MR in its latest research report reveals that the global formic acid market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2027, and is projected to surpass market value of US$ 800 Mn by 2027.

Formic acid is a suitable substitute for cleaning and de-scaling applications, increasing its application across a broad range of products, especially those requiring low concentration. China being one of the largest exporters of formic acid is expected to gain major investments directed at brownfield capacity addition by key players.

Key Takeaways of the Formic Acid Market

Upsurge in demand for rubber from automotive industry to double during the forecast period

Companies around the globe are working to bring production cost of formic acid to less than half a dollar per kg from close to a dollar in 2019. This move is intended to leverage possible benefits form bottom-line optimization by 2029

The global market for formic acid is consolidated with handful of producers, and only two viable production technologies, namely hydrolysis of methyl formate, and preparation of free formic acid from formats

APAC is characterized by a large number of small and medium-scale producers. A number of multinational companies are carrying out greenfield investments in India, South Korea and ASEAN Countries.

The Formic Acid market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Formic Acid market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

