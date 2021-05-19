Nye & Company’s Online Estate Treasures Auction, June 2nd and 3rd, Offers A Diverse Selection of Fine and Decorative Art

Bloomfield, NJ, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — Nye & Company Auctioneers’ two-day, online Estate Treasures auction, slated for Wednesday and Thursday, June 2nd and 3rd at 10 am Eastern time both days, is sure to delight collectors, designers, dealers and institutions alike. The catalog includes an exceptionally strong selection of blue-chip artists’ names and a large selection of both traditional and modern furniture, rugs and lighting from private New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Long Island households.

The fine art is quite diverse in its scope and breadth and ranges from the 17th century through the 21st century. There is an extraordinary group of paintings from a private East Coast collection. Highlights include a terrific watercolor and ink drawing of a Venetian canal scene signed by Francesco Lazzaro Guardi (Italian, 1712-1793). The work captures the vibrance of this active city of water that served as a major financial and trading hub.

Also offered is a fabulous oil on canvas depicting a bucolic scene with a figure preparing a cart for market, attributed to Thomas Gainsborough (English, 1727-1788). The painting retains an exhibition label from the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and captures rural life in the 18th century.

Further headlining the auction are works from the Steve and Stephanie Alpert collection. Steve Alpert demonstrated unbridled enthusiasm for all types of fine and decorative art. He and Stephanie are known in collecting circles, and their passion for collecting shines through in each object they collected. Their support and patronage of contemporary artists is nothing short of amazing.

From the Alpert holdings, one will find numerous examples of contemporary photography by artists such as Harry Bowers, Boyd Webb, Ke Francis and Betty Connors. These works are exceptional and are wonderfully expressive and evocative. The collection also offers contemporary works by artists such as Robert Gordy, Doug Anderson, Leonard Baskin and Gerry Bergstein.

An exciting selection of fresh to the market paintings is also in the sale. This small group is being deaccessioned from the Charles Shultz House to benefit the collections fund of the non-profit Montclair History Center in Montclair, N.J.

Shultz House, also known as Evergreens, was built by Charles Shultz in 1896. The large, stately home was occupied by three generations of the Shultz family. From Charles to his granddaughter Molly, the home was owned by this single family for 100 years. These were inquisitive people with many interests: they were scientists, inventors, tinkerers, woodworkers, craftspeople, outdoor sports enthusiasts, gardeners, naturalists, travelers and readers. “Time capsule” best describes the home, the contents of which are endlessly interesting for their breadth and variety.

The property was bequeathed to the Montclair History Center (MHC) in 1996 and was open as a house museum until 2019. Despite a deep love and respect for the house, because of substantial maintenance costs, MHC is de-accessioning the property, including the contents of both the main house and the carriage house. Some items have been retained by the MHC to tell the story of the Shultz family and Montclair history; others have been passed along to Shultz family members.

Works include an exceptionally large-scale oil on canvas depicting the old fort at Matanzas Bay in St. Augustine, Florida, by Frank Henry Shapleigh (1842-1906). This fort was completed in 1742 and protected the Spanish military settlement of St. Augustine. Accompanying the painting is a letter from the artist to Charles Shultz about the aforementioned work.

Another splendid piece being offered is an oil on canvas of a mother and her children with one on horseback by Hamilton Hamilton (1847-1928). The artist captures the quintessential atmospheric summer day at dusk. His use of color and gentle brush strokes transport the viewer right back in time to that perfect summer day.

Another exceptional work being offered from the Estate of Dr. Samy Iosub is a two-sided drawing by Paul Cezanne of his son, Paul. This study captures the face of Paul in three distinct drawings. These drawings clearly exhibit the mastery of Cezanne and it is obvious of the fondness and affection the artist feels for his son/subject.

Nye & Company is pleased to be offering property from the collection of Mr. and Mrs. Peter G. Terian. The collection offers a wide range of fine and decorative arts including an exceptional group of photographs depicting Venice attributed to Carlo Naya (1816-1882) or Carlo Ponti (1820-1893). Continuing along the theme of photography, there is a lot of six Auguste Giraudon albumen photographs depicting artist such as John Singer Sargent in their studios.

Moving away from fine art, the collection includes a fabulous selection of 18th and 19th century Chinese porcelains. Refined and restrained in design and form, these vessels would complement any modern interior, as well as hold their own in any pottery collection. In fact, they were a perfect accoutrement for the terrific furnishings in the collection, including a Paul Follot inlaid desk and accompanying chair. This rectilinear Art Deco desk and chair dates from circa 1923 and is a terrific blend of modern design, architecture, craftsmanship and materials. There is also a large group of eight Warren Platner for Knoll dining chairs. Originally designed in 1966, the chairs are a perfect mixture of clean refined lines and practical comfort.

The sale also features a diverse group of items from a private Fifth Avenue, New York City collection. This group contains a mixture of 18th and 19th century English and Continental furniture, including an excellent Rococo Italian giltwood looking glass. Exceptional in size and wonderfully carved with leafage, shells and scrolls, this mirror would be a welcome addition to any collection.

The sale also includes a wonderful selection of leatherbound and often limited run of books, including a signed Rudyard Kipling set, a number of first editions by Thomas Hardy and a four-volume set of Picturesque Tour of the River Thames. Fine art in the collection is also well represented by artists such as George Nick’s Hopperesque view of houses in Chatham, Mass., Samuel Wood Gaylor’s view of Battery Park and Gloria Vanderbilt’s drawing of Hyacinths and Leaves.

Continuing on the theme of traditional fine and decorative arts, there is a classic private collection coming from an esteemed Millbrook, New York family, featuring early American furniture, traditional sporting art including bronzes and oils, English ceramics and a splendid painting on canvas depicting a white cockatiel and fruit still life by J.E. Stevens, dated 1868. The collection also includes a Goyard trunk reminiscent of luxury travel at the turn of the century.

Similar in feel, there are two classic traditional collections with a nice selection of decorative arts and furniture coming from a private Cooperstown, New York collection and a Chester, Connecticut collection.

A West Coast collector with ties to the East Coast has decided to part with the exceptional Captain Thomas Postley Presentation Sword. Dated 1833, this gilt-decorated sword was a gift to the Captain from the New York State 6th Company under his command. It is in spectacular condition and evident that it was an important family heirloom.

For those looking to a more modern aesthetic and to refresh the look of their rooms, Nye & Company is offering Part III of a private New Jersey and California collection, which includes a large number of designer furniture and decorative arts including upholstered chairs by George Smith and furniture by Ralph Lauren. The collection also includes Emilia Castillo designed silver and stone pitchers, bowls and candelabra. These are all fabulously ornamented with toucans, palm trees or lizards, and are perfect for that beach house or tropical paradise.

If you are looking to brighten your life after this dark period we have just experienced, there is a large number of lighting devices and chandeliers being offered from a private Wyndmoor, Pa. collection. These pieces were in a large turn-of-the-century Tudor style estate and present an excellent opportunity to purchase fantastic lighting at reasonable prices.

Continuing with the theme are architectural and designer objects, the sale includes a terrific selection of Sherle Wagner hardware and sinks, plus exceptional quality hardware and hinges from P.E. Guerin.

Finally, Nye & Company is pleased to offer property being deaccessioned from King Manor Museum in Queens, New York. Originally home to Rufus King (1755-1827), a signer of the United States Constitution, a U.S. Senator, and an anti-slavery advocate. The museum is offering a small selection of traditional American and English pieces. It is a fabulous institution and we hope that you will help support it and check it out.

Both sessions will allow real time online and absentee bidding which will be available on LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and the Nye & Company website: www.nyeandcompany.com. Telephone bidding is available on a limited basis.

People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview is being held through May 19th through June 3rd, at www.nyeandcompany.com, www.liveauctioneers.com, www.bidsquare.com and www.invaluable.com. Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or info about an object is invited to visit the Nye & Company website or email to info@nyeandcompany.com.

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Estate Treasures online only auction on Wednesday and Thursday, June 2nd and 3rd, visit www.nyeandcompany.com. The full color catalog can be viewed in its entirety now at www.nyeandcompany.com, www.liveauctioneers.com, www.bidsquare.com and www.invaluable.com.

About Nye & Company Auctioneers:

John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby’s before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson’s in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area. For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers, please visit www.nyeandcompany.com.

Media Contact:

John Nye or Andrew Holter

Nye & Company Auctioneers

20 Beach Street

Bloomfield, NJ 07003 USA

973-984-6900

john@nyeandcompany.com

andrew@nyeandcompany.com