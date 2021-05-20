Invozone Named Among Top Iphone App Development Companies 2021 By Design Rush

Toronto, Canada, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — DesignRush, a B2B marketplace that connects clients with agencies, has listed InvoZone among its list for top iPhone app development companies, as of May 2021.

After an in-depth research performed by the expert analysts at Design Rush the, the top companies for iPhone app development were listed, among which InvoZone earned its position based on the high-quality of app development services it provides to its clients. InvoZone was recognized for developing reliable and high-quality solutions that tick all boxes when it comes to successful projects and client satisfaction..

For more than 7 years, here at InvoZone, we have been dedicated to developing effective and award-winning app and web solutions for our wide range of customers from all over the globe. Our team of experts are highly-skilled and committed to developing solutions that exceed our customer expectations.

“Innovation is the key. We understand that the customer always wants a product that stands out from the rest of the lot! For the last seven years, we’ve been leading innovators in mobile and web development, utilizing advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to create unique and high-quality apps at the best price.” says Furqan Aziz, CEO at InvoZone.

With more than 200 successful projects under our belt and services that spread across multiple industries, we are happy to announce that we have also been featured among various other notable review platforms in their annual research.

About InvoZone

With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, InvoZone aims to score the leading position as an outsourcing software development company. We provide services across multiple industries, and a wide set of solutions including web development, app development, UX/UI designing, quality assurance services, DevOps services, and more.

