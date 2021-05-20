Infrared and Terahertz Spectroscopy Market worth $1.3 billion – Perkinelmer (US) and Bruker Corporation (US) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Infrared and Terahertz Spectroscopy Market by Instrument Type (Benchtop Instruments, Microscopy Instruments, Portable Instruments, Hyphenated Instruments), Spectrum, Application – Global Forecast to 2025″ the infrared spectroscopy market is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The Terahertz Spectroscopy Market is expected to reach USD 45 million by 2025 from USD 30 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19 on the infrared & terahertz spectroscopy market;

The COVID-19 outbreak has upended many lives and businesses on an unprecedented scale. The rising prevalence of coronavirus disease has driven the demand for accurate diagnosis and treatment

devices in several countries across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has created ample opportunities for the IR spectroscopy market. Companies are developing software that provides automatic measurement tools that perform elevated skin temperature screenings of individuals in two seconds or less at entries, checkpoints, and other high-traffic areas while maintaining recommended social distancing guidelines.

Apart from infrared spectroscopy, researchers are also increasingly using terahertz spectroscopy as a potential tool for detecting the virus. Owing to these advantages the market has witnessed significant growth.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The infrared and terahertz spectroscopy market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world(RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. . The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include strategic expansions by key players, increasing food safety concerns, and adoption of technologically advanced products.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the global infrared spectroscopy market include PerkinElmer (US), Bruker Corporation (US) Shimadzu Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientiific (US), Agilent Technologies (US). And the major players in the terahertz spectroscopy market include TeraView Ltd (UK), Advantest Corporation (Japan), Menlo Systems GmbH (Germany, Toptica Photonix AG (Germany).

Perkinelmer (US) is one of the the leading players in the global infrared spectroscopy market. The firm designs and manufactures products for the life science and pharmaceutical industries as well as for various applications, such as biotechnological applications, clinical and molecular diagnostics research, materials and chemical analysis, and government applications. The firm offers a wide range of products based on infrared spectroscopy technologies. In 2020, the company launched the DA 7350 Spectroscopy Instrument and Process Plus Cloud-based Software based on the NIR technology to provide continuous quality control for food and food ingredient manufacturing processes.

Bruker Corporation (US) is another one of the major players in the Infrared spectroscopy market. The company designs and manufactures products that address customers’ needs in the life science and pharmaceutical industries. To further support its customers, the company focuses on developing and launching new products and provides well-equipped applications and demonstration facilities and qualified application personnel to assist customers and provide product demonstrations in specific application areas. In 2020, the company launched the OMEGA 5 FTIR Gas Analyzer. The OMEGA 5 is designed for applications like process monitoring, investigation of catalytic processes, and determination of gas impurities.