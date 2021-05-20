National Digital Health Mission approves Plus91’s MediXcel Digital Health Platform for Clinics, Labs, and Hospitals 

PUNE, India, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — The MediXcel Digital Health platform by Plus91 Technologies has completed its compliance steps for the NDHM approval. MediXcel is a versatile and scalable platform used by clinics, diagnostic groups, hospitals, digital health service providers, and government PHCs.

The approval to the MediXcel platform from Plus91 was granted after following a stringent process of compliance checks for all 3 milestones released by NDHM which included live demonstrations and an OWASP (Open Web Application Security Project) audit by reputed 3rd party security testing companies. Plus91 is among the first few private companies being provided production access to the NDHM stack. It is also the oldest registered provider of HIS and LIMS solutions to the market in this group so far.

MediXcel currently caters to single and multi-specialty clinics, clinic chains, diagnostic groups, and hospitals of various sizes. MediXcel offers its customers an end-to-end clinical and administrative solution that includes an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and specialized modules for Inventory, Pharmacy, Laboratory Services, Radiology, Billing, and Insurance management. It also includes an in-build Clinical CRM, an Analytics and Reporting Toolkit, and a Patient Portal. MediXcel also offers its customers companion apps for Doctors and Patients, both on Android and iOS. Its inbuilt integrations include a TeleHealth system, Accounting Solutions, and a PACS.

NDHM or the National Digital Health Mission was launched by the Prime Minister last independence day. The NDHM’s initial roll-out is restricted to the Union Territories. The NDHM comes under the aegis of the National Health Authority (NHA). A key stakeholder in the NDHM process is the Healthcare Provider who will need access to approved and compliant software to be able to participate in the NDHM framework which allows patient portability and health provider discovery.

Plus91 CEO, Aditya Patkar commented, “We at Plus91 believe that the NDHM framework has many benefits for stakeholders. We hope there is active participation from all to make those benefits a reality. The key central beneficiary is the patient and we believe that NDHM will empower all Indians to better understand their health journey and make the clinical decision process more transparent.”

The primary goal of the NDHM framework is to allow patients to have access to their Medical records unhindered by paper and provider apathy. The patient having access to their record can use a secure and consent-based mechanism to share it with other doctors to help improve their decisions, reducing errors and delays in diagnosis and treatments. Mr. Patkar added, “Patients lose out on the best care they can get because the next doctor or the next ailment cannot be correlated with what happened previously, making the decision making for doctors incomplete and sometimes error-prone. Similarly, due to the lack of reports or simply due to losing paper reports many diagnostic tests are repeatedly hitting the wallet. The time and cost-saving from the patient record portability will be tremendous for patients and general citizens.”

With e-prescribing and e-claims also soon to be released on the NDHM framework, Plus91 claims they are ready to incorporate those milestones promptly, ensuring complete vertical integration of the patient’s journey.

About Plus91 Technologies Private Limited:

Plus91 Technologies is a company registered in India and focused on Digital Health. Plus91 builds and manages the MediXcel(™) Medical Platform, which is globally used by its customers to manage the clinical information of over 34 million patients. Plus91 has customers in India, Africa, the USA, and East Asia. Plus91 and its Leadership is considered influential in the Digital Health IT space. Plus91 collaborates with local stakeholders to meaningfully improve healthcare delivery systems all over the world.

About the National Health Authority (NHA):

The National Health Authority (NHA) is the apex agency of the Government of India responsible for the strategy, design, execution, and oversight of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and the National Digital Health Mission across the country. NHA acts as an extension of the MOHFW and is governed by a Board which is chaired by the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare along with eleven other members. Its functions include formulation of policies, operational guidelines, implementation mechanisms, coordination with State Governments, monitoring, and oversight, among others.