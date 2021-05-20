Oral Care Market Vendor Landscape, Competitive Environment & Strategic Initiative, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Oral Care Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Oral Care Market size is expected to value at USD 40.9 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing awareness about oral hygiene and rising prevalence of dental caries. The rise number of initiatives undertaken by local governmental and private bodies to promote dental hygiene across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Globally, the oral care market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.0% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development.

Key Players:

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive

GlaxoSmithKline

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Fresh, LLC

Dentaid

Lion Corporation

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Growth Drivers:

Other factors responsible for market growth, in the recent years, are increasing awareness in regards to dental hygiene, and increasing demand for oral advanced oral products to maintain proper oral hygiene. Additionally, growing popularity of cosmetic dental treatment among general population in both developed and developing economies across the globe is anticipated to drive market expansion in upcoming years. Cosmetic dental treatment allows improvements in esthetics, and provides fresh breath. Such factors are critical in influencing market growth during the forecast period. Increasing application of the cosmetic whitening products to improve dental esthetics is considered as one of the critical factors driving demand of the oral care products. Increasing prevalence of dental caries is leading to soaring demand of oral care products, in the recent years.

Increasing geriatric population in both developed and developing economies across the globe is expected to amplify market growth, in the years to come. Geriatric population is prone towards dental diseases due to weakened immunity. Additionally, easy availability of dental products and lowered prices are some of the key factors complementing market growth in the last couple of years. Geriatric population also suffer from increased bone loss due to ageing, leading to the growing need for dental care. Changing food preference among younger population is also positively impacting the growth of oral care industry.

Recent technological advancement in the healthcare sector is introduction of innovative products in the market, thus augmenting overall market value of oral care products. Introduction of electric and battery-powered toothbrushes, dental floss, denture adhesive creams, and mouthwash are is driving demand for oral care products. Increasing demand of dental care products by the middle-income and high-income groups across the globe are influencing marker growth, in the recent years as well. The oral care market is broadly categorized into three types such as toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash. Toothpaste is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the oral care industry with substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years.

Growing popularity of the toothpaste market segment in attributed to increasing usage across various income groups and easy availability. Different types of toothpaste available in the market include gels, pastes, and powder, thus providing consumers wide variety. Toothbrush market segment also witnessed substantial growth in the last few years owing to the increasing preference electric and battery-powered toothbrushes. Mouthwash is also estimated to display lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period due to its growing use for maintenance of dental hygiene.

Regional Outlook:

The oral care industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the increase in the per capita income, recent technological advancement in oral care products, and rise in adoption of electric toothbrush. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the oral care market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with ever-growing population, and increasing awareness about dental hygiene, rising prevalence of oral diseases, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

