Cross Laminated Timber Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global Cross Laminated Timber Market was priced at US$ 558.6 million in 2016. It is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 15.7% during the period of forecast and appreciated at US$ 2.07 billion by the completion of 2025

The cross laminated timber (CLT) is a product manufactured from wood. It is quickly attaining admiration in Europe and North America and the other places. It is a sustainable substitute to steel and concrete in construction of residential and commercial structures. The arrangement is made up of multilayered boards manufactured using solid wood boards, fixed slanting, and pasted together. The cross laminated formation increases mechanical possessions, stiffness, and dimensional constancy. The structure-wise performance offered by cross laminated timber is comparable to steel or concrete. The boards are appropriate for utilization as roofs, walls, floors, and additional uses.

Increasing alertness regarding usage of wood as a building material, along with the worries about international sustainability among the customers are the causes expected to bolster the cross laminated timber market during the approaching years. The altering inclinations of the customers toward wood centered construction together with the possessions of insulation, greater thermal performance, and the low price are expected to motivate the development of the cross laminated timber (CLT) industry during the period of forecast.

The demand for cross laminated timber is observing an upsurge because the wood is developing such as the sustainable and low-priced substitute for the concrete and steel. The increasing acceptance of cross laminated timber, seeing its toughness and easiness of construction, is expected to boost the demand for the material during the following eight years. Growing acceptance and alertness in the provinces for example Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, is expected to influence the market, optimistically

Cross Laminated Timber Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Adhesive Bonded

Mechanically Fastener

Some of the important companies for cross laminated timber market are Sterling Lumber, XLam Limited, Mayr-Melnhof Holz, SmartLam, Binderholz GmbH and Stora Enso. Additional notable companies are Structurlam, W. u. J. Derix, Thoma Holz, Lignotrend, Hasslacher Norica, HMS Bausysteme, Schilliger Holz, Eugen Decker, Merk Timber, MHM Abbund-Zentrum, and KLH Massivholz GmbH.

By Region the global cross laminated timber industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Germany and Austria were combined responsible for 68.29% share of the income of European market in 2016. It was because the increasing alertness concerning wood such as a building material. Austria is a major basis of softwood pine and spruce. It is responsible for the biggest manufacture of cross laminated timber through the world. The growing usage of cross laminated timber in commercial and housing uses is expected to shoot the development of the industry during the following eight years.

