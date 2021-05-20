Terumo BCT, Inc. (US),Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany) and Haemonetics Corporation (US) are the Key Players in the Apheresis Market

PUNE, India, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The global apheresis market size is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of trauma & injury cases, the rising demand for blood components and growing concerns regarding blood safety, and the favorable reimbursement for apheresis procedures are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Global Key Players:

Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Haemonetics Corporation (US) are the leading players in the apheresis market.

The key players of this market focus on increasing their market presence with the adoption of both organic and inorganic growth strategies. These include product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions.

Terumo BCT, Inc. (US) was the leading player in the apheresis market and accounted for the largest share in 2018. The company is known for its diversified product offerings in the field of apheresis. Terumo’s products include the Spectra Optia, COBE Spectra, and Trima Accel, and these are widely adopted by blood centers, blood component providers, hospitals, and transfusion centers for donor & therapeutic apheresis purposes. The company has a significant global footprint owing to its strong sales and distribution network. Additionally, strong after-sales services such as maintenance and re-installation of instruments give the company a competitive advantage over other players in the apheresis market. The company’s extensive R&D activities enable it to increase its depth of capabilities in technologies. Significant investments also assist the company in launching innovative products in the market space. Terumo BCT continuously focuses on product & technological innovations, further leading to an increase in the company’s overall revenue.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany) Fresenius is a global player in the apheresis market, with wide geographic coverage. The company has maintained its leading position in the market through its strong distribution networks across the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The company offers apheresis systems and related disposables for both donor & therapeutic apheresis through its Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Medical Care business segments. The company strengthens its business operations by expanding its presence in emerging markets. For instance, in 2016, Fresenius introduced the AmiCORE apheresis device in Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. It has a strong product portfolio, and its CE-approved products have helped it in further enhancing its presence in the apheresis market.

Haemonetics Corporation (US) Haemonetics Corporation is a key competitor in the apheresis market for both the collection of cells and therapeutic apheresis. The company has a strong product profile in automated blood component collection. Haemonetics also has a wide geographic presence across the US, Europe, Japan, and Asia, which enables it to cater to its customers across the globe. Around 62% of the company’s revenue is generated from the US market. Haemonetics also focuses on high-growth emerging countries in order to increase its share in the apheresis market. For instance, in 2015, the company expanded its manufacturing unit in Penang (Malaysia). The firm was also granted a full income tax exemption for ten years (from 2016 to 2026) from the Malaysian government to manufacture whole blood and apheresis devices. These developments in recent years have helped the company maintain its leading position and increase its market share in the apheresis market.

