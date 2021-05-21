Albert’s Diamond Jewelers Offers Jewelry Financing Options

Schererville, Indiana, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — Albert’s Diamond Jewelers is pleased to announce they can help their customers get the financing they need to buy the jewelry they want. They understand many customers can’t pay for quality jewelry upfront and strive to ensure everyone can leave the store with a piece that meets their requirements.

Albert’s Diamond Jewelers offers a vast selection of the finest jewelry, including engagement rings, wedding rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and more. Their jewelry is crafted with quality gemstones and metals, giving their customers confidence in the beauty and durability of every piece they purchase. Financing options are available on most purchases for those with qualifying credit. When customers choose a piece, the sales team at the jewelry store will work with them to secure the funding they need to complete their purchase.

At Albert’s Diamond Jewelers, customers can get financing plans through several lenders, giving everyone a better chance at approval. All plans allow for payments over 12 months with varying additional benefits, including flexible payment options, online bill pay, and even special offers for those who pay off their purchase early.

Anyone interested in learning about the financing options available on fine jewelry can find out more by visiting the Albert’s Diamond Jewelers website or by calling 1-219-322-2700.

About Albert’s Diamond Jewelers: Albert’s Diamond Jewelers is a fine jewelry store that offers the highest quality jewelry. Customers can find engagement rings, wedding bands, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and more. With financing options available, the team at this jewelry store strives to help every customer find the perfect piece of jewelry.

Company: Albert’s Diamond Jewelers

Address: 711 Main Street

City: Schererville

State: IN

Zip code: 46375

Telephone number: 1-219-322-2700