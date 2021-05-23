Potato Flakes Market: Online Stores to Aid Product Transparency and Boost Sales Growth Forecast 2018 to 2028

The Growth of Potato Flakes market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The potato flakes market is likely to benefit from expansion of retail chains, both digital and physical, in combination with increasing product lines and product portfolios of established players. The retail sector witnessing a robust rise worldwide across various domains of consumer products, and potato flakes are no exception. While focusing on the production of high-quality, light-weight potato flakes, leading companies are strengthening their online presence to extend their market reach and gain higher shares.

Rapid urbanization and growing GHDI of consumers has enhanced their expenditure on ready-to-eat and processed food products, which partly offers relaxation in their increasingly hectic regime. Rising demand for such food is further rubbing off on growth of the potato flakes market, and the status quo is likely to prevail between the period 2018 and 2028, according to a recently published report of Fact.MR. The report opines that demand for potato flakes, which are rich in carbohydrate and contain imperative minerals, will ride the coattails of shifting consumer preferences toward consumption of nutrition-rich food & beverages.

Pace of technology penetration in the food sector has been observed to be robust recently, compelling manufacturers to enhance their R&D efforts. Widening range of applications has led enormous commercial vendors to develop a variety of potato flakes in their purest forms, pointing at discovery possibilities in the market in tandem with increased research activities. Efforts of key players toward realizing innovative, new product developments, and unique product offerings to gain a competitive edge and greater brand positioning, will remain key demand determinants for conventional potato flakes

Conventional potato flakes continue to subjugate the market in terms of revenues. Over 95% shares of the market are held by conventional potato flakes currently, and the status quo is expected to prevail in the foreseeable future. Organic potato flakes, which are still at their infancy, are likely to fast gain ground, with growing consumer preference for natural products that involve the use of fewer additives and chemicals. Although revenues from the conventional variant remain substantial, sales growth of organic food products is projected to be faster than the former through 2028. A wide variety of organic potato flakes have permeated the market that fall in line with surging consumer demand for higher nutrient value and non-GMO-labelled products.

