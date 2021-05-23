Global Dibenzyl Toluene Market to Create a Value Opportunity of US$ 21 Mn Through 2030

A gist of Dibenzyl Toluene market report

The market intelligence report for the Dibenzyl Toluene market serves a platter of important features containing the product taxonomy, critical explanations, and other industry-related parameters.

The Dibenzyl Toluene market report also covers the key factors regarding the recent happenings such as new product launches, synergisms, and mergers & acquisitions. Furthermore, the study offers a dexterous background for acquiring heaps of information that likely consumers can use to ensure better gains at low expenditures. The presentation of insights on Dibenzyl Toluene market segmentation by type, application, and geography provides a critical angle of, what manufacturers are seeking for the stipulated timeframe.

The dibenzyl toluene market is currently valued at more than US$ 54 Mn and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period (2020-2030). Dibenzyl toluene is one of the key components for maintaining proper temperatures in closed equipment and systems. Moreover, demand for dibenzyl toluene for its application as dielectric and heat transfer fluid in South Asia & Oceania and East Asia is increasing on a significant pace, owing to rise in chemical, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical production in these regions.

The emergence of dibenzyl toluene as a new class of liquid organic hydrogen carrier compounds (LOHC) is set to provide impetus to the market in long-run. In addition, the compound is industrially manufactured and used in closed systems, which minimizes exposure potential and release to the environment.

Key Takeaways of Global Dibenzyl Toluene Market Study

The global dibenzyl toluene market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of US$ 21Mn during the forecast period, expanding 1.4X over 2020.

Use of dibenzyl toluene as heat transfer fluid is estimated to account for more than 55% share of the market revenue in 2020, and lose 40 BPS in its market share by 2030 over 2020.

Dielectric fluid application is anticipated to gain around 40BPS during the forecast period.

Europe holds the leading share, followed by North America and East Asia.

“Increased focus on the use of LOHC in hydrogen-driven transportation systems and subsequent rise in need for heat transfer oil to store and transport hydrogen has been a growth lever of the dibenzyl toluene market,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Threats of New Entrants Remain Low in Dibenzyl Toluene Market

The dibenzyl toluene market is highly consolidated with key players such as Arkema and Eastman Chemicals accounting for relatively high revenue share than other players. Penetration of the new entrants is highly unlikely, owing to periodical demand for dibenzyl toluene across end-use industries and presence of better substitutes over DBT.

Merger & acquisition remain key focus areas of the top players to continue to maintain a strategic position in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Eastman acquired Marlotherm heat transfer fluids manufacturing assets from Sasol to expand its product offerings.

