Chickpeas Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2017 to 2022

Chickpeas belong to the legume family. Chickpeas is also known as garbanzo beans, ceci beans, Bengal gram, gram, etc. Chickpeas is generally pea-shaped and beige-colored. Chickpeas are mostly consumed in Middle-East, South-Asia, and Mediterranean. The two most important variety of chickpeas are the Kabuli type which is large and light-colored, and another is desi type which is dark-colored. According to a study by Fact.MR, the global chickpeas market for is likely to witness above-average growth. The market is projected to bring in US$ 10,679.6 million revenue towards 2022 end.

Chickpeas are rich in protein, nutrition and are also high in fiber. Chickpeas are also available in a dried or canned form and do not lose its nutrients even in the canned form. Many restaurants and fast-food chains have also started using chickpeas as the main ingredient in their cooking. With the rise of health-consciousness among consumers, manufacturers have also started including chickpeas in various processed foods. Among various foods, hummus is one of the most popular dips or spread made of chickpeas.

Hence, hummus is also being made using a variety of flavors with chickpeas as the main ingredient. Being the largest producer of chickpeas, many major market players are looking forward to expanding in India and other Asian countries to produce various food products with chickpeas as a major ingredient. Increasing number of people suffering from gluten sensitivity or celiac disease is also motivating restaurants to opt for gluten-free cooking with beans such as chickpeas.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Form Application Desi Dried Direct Consumption Kabuli Fresh/Green Salads Frozen Snacks Preserved/Canned Hummus and Tahini Flour Sweets and Desserts Other Applications

Being one of the major ingredients of various Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Indian dishes, the demand for chickpeas is continuously rising. Moreover, manufacturers of processed foods are also using chickpeas for offering a variety of food products.

The Chickpeas market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Chickpeas market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Chickpeas market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Chickpeas market?

What opportunities are available for the Chickpeas market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Chickpeas market?

