Lights…Camera…Action! – Meet Entertainment CEOs at New Media Film Festival®

LOS ANGELES, USA, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready for the 12th Annual New Media Film Festival® by attending the VIP Soiree for its premiere event 4-5:30 p.m. PST June 2, 2021 online.

Giveaways, speed networking, roundtables and distinguished guests make this a special event. Attendees can mix and mingle with nominees, speakers, producers, content creators, celebrities, festival goers, story lovers and tech enthusiasts.

Attendees will be able to click on and join different tables during the online event. Each VIP will be at their own table. There will be time to visit each of the VIP tables, plus other ones available at the soiree.

Each VIP guest will have their own table.

Emmy Nominated Music Supervisor & Composer — David Leon

Executive Producer in multiple Award-Winning Music and Film Projects & Randy Bellous Productions CEO — Randy Bellous

Leader in Quantum Health field — Dr. Steven Small

CEO of leading content media services company on the East Coast, Mongo Media Services — Rich Mongo

Founding Publisher of The Creative Handbook — David Shapiro

That’s So Funny Entertainment Production Company CEO — Antonia Roman

Founder/Director of New Media Film Festival — Susan Johnston

Craig James – Founder/CEO International Screenwriters Association

The VIP Soiree is perfect for networking and meeting new people. In fact, people have gotten hired, fell in love, found funding and established meaningful connections.

Tickets are $25 USD and now available for purchase. More information about the VIP Soiree, Screenings, Q & A, Award Ceremonies and all 7 of the events can be found on the New Media Film Festival® website www.newmediafilmfestival.com

New Media Film Festival® is an infinite catalyst for story and technology. Created in 2009, the innovative and award-winning festival celebrates global stories, technology, and platforms. Learn more at https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/about-us/

Have questions? Get in touch with our press contact, Crystal, at info@newmediafilmfestival.com You can also find more information on our media page: https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/media/