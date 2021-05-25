The 2022 Kia Sportage Marks Its Presence In The Market

Houston, USA, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — With the new lifecycle program, the 2022 Kia Sportage would lose the bug-eyed face and the sliced rear door design. Instead, the encoding depicts a muscular hood with a power dome, sharp, vertically positioned headlights with boomerang-shaped DRL, and a much larger and crisper radiator grille. The DRLs should also serve as front turn indicators.

The 2022 Sportage has a familiar shadow but a unique front fascia, according to Kia. On the sides, we see a smartly designed rear door frame, which improves the profile. A sportier greenhouse with a sharp kick in the beltline and a conventional rear door will benefit the sides. The new Sportage has a unique front end, but the back end is more or less traditional. It has razor-sharp LED rear combination lamps, an arching indent for the registration plate, and a large Kia logo. Secondary lights are housed in the bumper. The third-generation Tucson and Sportage shared the same wheelbase, and successors should maintain this feature.

The new Kia Sportage 2022 will have a completely redesigned interior, including a slick dual-screen cockpit, a sleeker dashboard design, a less-cluttered center console with fewer physical buttons, and so on. Images obtained through online research revealed that it would have two distinct interiors. Kia would stimulate the Kia UVO Connect system on the upcoming Sportage, along with additional enhancements.

It should be equipped with the most recent UVO link telematics, including a wide range of connected vehicle solutions. Connect the vehicle to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled intelligent devices, use UVO voice assist for voice activation of the weather, steering-wheel heating, seat, sound system, and other features, and add driver profile information for added convenience.

The Kia Sportage 2022 model is available in four trim levels: LX, Nightfall, EX, and SX Turbo. The standard 181-horsepower engine powers the LX, Nightfall, and EX models, while the turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine powers the SX Turbo. There are two engines available, but only one is standing on one trim. The LX, Nightfall Edition, and EX trims are all driven by a 2.4L I4 engine with gasoline direct injection (GDI), producing up to 181 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. The SX Turbo trim has been the only one equipped with a 2.0L Turbocharged I4 engine. It’s powerful for a compact SUV, with 240 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

All vehicles, irrespective of trim or drivetrain, come standard with a six-speed automatic transmission. Two more packages, the EX Tech Package and the SX Turbo, now come with free map updates that include new matters of interest and ADAS feature support. Forward Collision, High Beam Assist, Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Driver Attention Warning come standard on all trim levels. If you’re looking for additional safety features, Blind-Spot Collision Warning is standard on all trims except the LX, but it’s available in the LX Value Edition Package. The same holds for Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning.

Westside Kia has a wide selection of new Kia models, ensuring that there is something for everyone. Once you’ve found a vehicle you’d like to drive, feel free to schedule a test drive!