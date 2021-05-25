Yuvabharathi Public School: Making Students Experts in all Spheres of Life

Tamil Nadu, India, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Changes in education are expected yearly because of its dynamic nature that is dependent on many components from upgrades in technology, mandates of the department of education, available resources, educators’ motivation, parental influence, and the students themselves. These changes can influence perspective towards the acquisition of knowledge, as well as learning outcomes. Having acquired the technical understanding and identified the availability of several online educational resources, it is almost certain that one can’t brush aside the benefits of online educational tools towards constructive learning.

With even the most remote village gaining access to an online classroom during the pandemic that replaced the physical presence of a teacher, technological advancement and internet usage have gained a phenomenal reach globally. On the other hand, none can deny the emotional support, motivation, and facilitation that the physical presence of a teacher can provide. “Even under normal circumstances, we were continuously focusing towards preparing our students to face the world ahead. With no exception to the current scenario, we will further continue to give our best to equip the students to face the challenges of tomorrow’s world,” says Anand Chinnasamy, Correspondent, Yuvabharathi Public School (YBPS).

As a preparatory step, the management at YBPS has already taken its initiative by showing its readiness in accommodating competency-based learning as a measure to ascertain student’s overall development. Cybersafety has been imparted during these days to promote cognition of the pros and cons of various platforms and ensure emotional safety. Student clubs across various disciplines (though essentially a feature already existing) would be enhanced to meet the market requirements. Skill-based activities integrated with academics would be another aspect of ensuring future readiness for every student.

Ranked No.1 in Coimbatore, YBPS has won awards for outstanding academic excellence, co-curricular activities, STEM education, and Happiness Quotient Index as well. The sprawling 11.236-acre school campus houses the state-of-the-art infrastructure – physical, administrative, and technological –that has augmented the performance of the school and the stakeholders in various dimensions. “We provide a platform to identify, nurture and showcase the talents and innate potential of students by actively participating in Model United Nations, Olympiads, Drama and communication skills exams,” adds Geetha Jayachandran, Principal, YBPS.

Value education percolates in the culture of YBPS. The school’s outreach activities involve the students in volunteering and inculcate empathy, kindness, charity, and social responsibility. The students are engaged in Shanti Ashram’s Poverty Solutions Programme, annual blood donation camps, active implementation of SEWA programme, supporting social causes like the Gaja cyclone relief fund by conducting a school fair, conduction of free medical camps, adopting of a nearby village settlement for spreading awareness. The students of the Interact club actively organize a Blood donation camp, joining hands with Ganga Hospitals, Coimbatore, on the occasion of Independence Day every year since 2014. Around 120 donors donate blood every year after being duly screened.

Environmental consciousness is one of the core values promoted by YBPS; Team Yuva leaves no stone unturned when it comes to the creation of awareness, promotion of environmental values, and conservation of biodiversity, water, energy, and other resources. The school campus is a plastic free-zone where students use metallic water bottles and utensils to shun the usage of plastics. The recycling unit, organic gardening & sales of products by students, Herbal Garden, Yuva’s Miya (the backyard forest following the Miyawaki technique), and cross country runs have proven this academic institution to be more than just textbook and classroom teaching.

