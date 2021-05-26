Sun Stellar – Most Reputed Air Source Heat Pump Water Heater

Noida, India, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — Our extensive range of products can service single bedroom/bathroom residences, right through multi-level offices, hotels, motels, resorts, recreational facilities, retail outlets. We can also tailor a solution for your specific commercial applications.

We, Sun Stellar, are the leading distributor, supplier, and wholesaler of quality assure assortment of heaters. Our offered products are formulated using accurate materials and are highly demanded among our clients for their outstanding quality and optimum performance. Our Air and Solar water heater are highly appreciated for its durability, environmental friendliness, and accurate results. Apart from this, we are offering these products at industry leading prices to our customers.

Our offered range of products is highly demanded across various industries due to their attractive features like Sturdy construction, excellent functionality, and impact resistance. Before delivering these to our valued clients, the offered range is tested by our vendor’s veteran quality controllers to assure their flawlessness and quality at the client end. We are procuring these products from the trusted vendors of the market.

Using renewable energy heat sources from the ambient air heat pump, water heaters can provide hot water round the clock throughout the year in an energy-efficient and affordable way for all applications where water is heated. Sun Stellar heat pump water heaters can produce 3-4 kW of heat for every 1kW consumed. Eco-Friendly Heat Pump Water heaters are one of the most efficient ways to heat water all year round. A highly efficient system is environmentally friendly, providing heat even in cold outdoor temperatures. Heat Pump is fast replacing the equipment like electric Geysers etc. This equipment has a COP of Less than 1, while Heat Pump requires 30 to 40% Energy for the hot water Generation. Heat Pumps have COP of more than five, which means Heat Pumps are five times more efficient than other equipment.

Heat Pump Water Heaters are the right solution for Domestic hot water applications. Domestic Heat Pump Water Heater, unlike conventional electric water heaters, saves up to 70% power. In addition, heat pumps are maintenance-free: fuel deliveries, disposal of ashes, chimney cleaning are eliminated. Hot water heat pumps can be installed for various applications, such as Jacuzzi, Spa, Rain Water Shower, Daily Bath & Kitchen requirements, etc.

The heat pump provides constant hot water no matter whether its cloudy, snowy, or night needs to be facing the sun. Our heat pumps are designed as per European standards, and this also ensures the safety and superior conduction of heat.

Heat pumps are cheaper to run than systems based on combustion. The more energy-efficient the systems are, the greater long-term savings on energy is guaranteed. Heat pumps have smart digital controllers to set Temperature and the time when hot water is required.

Heat pumps are highly efficient as they move heat rather than generate it; heat pumps can provide much more energy than they consume. This also helps in increasing our savings. Heat Pump Water Heater Comes with Factory Fitted Magnesium Anode, Protects the Tank Against the Corrosion Enhancing Life of The Storage Tank.