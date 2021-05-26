Techforce.ai Enters G2 High Performer Category for Its Full Stack Intelligent Automation Software

Enters the prestigious list of companies offering hyperautomation software

Also ranks high on easiest to do business with

Offers industry’s first 100% cloud-based pay-per-work model in RPA (robotic process automation) software category

Recognized as Hottest of the Hot Vendor (2020) by leading research analyst firm HFS

Reston, VA, USA, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — Techforce.ai, the world’s first autonomous workforce company, with its mission to amplify human potential by digitally augmenting everyone at work with a self-learning AI assistant – has been recognised by the leading software review platform G2, as Winter 2021 Highest Performer. According to G2 High Performer Rank, Techforce.ai is a top-rated Robotic Process Automation (integrated RPA, IVA, OCR & iBPMS) software for transforming business processes with a high number of positive customer testimonials.

On the recognition, Sriram Papani, Co-Founder & CEO, Techforce.ai, said, “We are honoured to be recognized by G2 in High Performer and easiest to do business with categories. It is also a testament to our growing clientele who have placed their trust in us for driving their digital transformation journey. We are committed to creating autonomous workforce powered by human intelligence within organisations by augmenting every employee with our technology. We are motivated by the limitless prospect of what intelligent augmentation can do for teams and organizations and are thus focused on product innovation like no other.”

Techforce.ai takes a ‘future of work’ approach to augment humans with AI and Automation replacing everyday monotonous work with higher-level work. With Techforce.ai enterprises can scale their digital transformation efforts, increase productivity, and simplify work functions.

Techforce.ai utilises proprietary reinforcement learning AI technology to power its low-code intelligent augmentation platform with a human-in-the-loop approach. Reinforcement learning AI technology (similar to AI software in self driving autonomous cars) helps its software to continuously learn from user’s actions and decisions. The autonomous workforce deployed has varied applications and can help organisations across front and back-office processes.

Among notable clients such as a large automotive manufacturer, a Fortune 100 confectionery company, a leading healthcare provider and an US state government, Techforce.ai has amassed over 40 triumphant enterprises, and facilitating a successful digital transformation.

G2 is the world’s largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential.

About Techforce.ai

Founded in 2017, Headquartered in Reston, VA, USA, Techforce.ai is the world’s first autonomous workforce software company, aimed at augmenting people and processes with its AI powered super apps. At the core of its product offering is its cloud-native cognitive full-stack platform, which includes integrated – conversational AI, natural language processing, intelligent OCR, low code business process management and robotic process automation technologies for assisting and automating end to end business processes across customer experience and employee productivity. Techforce.ai has partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud, and several other enterprise application software companies to make its software accessible for every organization.

Recognised as the “Hottest Vendor” by HFS Research – Techforce.ai has been adjudged as an Emerge 50 software company in 2018 by NASSCOM, selected for HPE’s first digital catalyst accelerator program, received the highest online ratings from customers in G2 crowd and innovation awards from global financial services corporates in the Fintech/automation space.

To know more, visit www.techforce.ai