Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine – Geographical Analysis and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine (by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular)), Value and Volume Analysis – Global Forecast”.

The global collagen market for regenerative medicine is projected to reach $679.9 Million, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The global gelatin market for regenerative medicine is projected to reach $94.9 Million, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Objectives of the Study;

– To define, describe, and forecast the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine by source, application, and region

– To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

– To analyze micro-markets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

– To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, and core competencies in the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine

The bovine collagen segment accounted for the largest share of the market

By source, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into bovine collagen, porcine collagen, marine collagen, and other sources. In 2017, the bovine collagen segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment is attributed to the lower cost and extensive availability of bovine collagen.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America dominated the market, and this is primarily attributed to high incidence of periodontitis, increasing prevalence of heart diseases & diabetes in the U.S., and growing number of research studies in Canada. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the large number of CVD patients and diabetics with DFU (diabetic foot ulcers) in the region, increasing number of research studies, and increasing focus of industry players on emerging APAC countries.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players operating in the global collagen market for regenerative medicine include Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.), Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd. (Ireland), SYMATESE (France), and NuCollagen, LLC. (U.S.). The major players operating in the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine include GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), and PB Gelatin (Belgium).

Few of the instances of the strategies followed by the players have been discussed below:

– In April 2017, Collagen Solutions entered into an agreement with Smart Matrix Limited (SML) (U.K.), a provider of wound healing products, for the development and manufacturing of Smart Matrix, a wound care scaffold used to close full-thickness wounds and regenerate the dermis.

– In January 2017, Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation acquired Derma Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), a tissue regeneration company that focuses on advanced wound and burn care. This acquisition enabled Integra to expand its capabilities in regenerative technology with the addition of Derma Sciences’ amniotic tissue-based products.

– In April 2014, Collagen Matrix, Inc. received FDA 510(K) clearance for its Flexible Collagen Nerve Conduit. The product is meant for the management of peripheral nerve injuries in the foot to reduce the formation of neuromas.