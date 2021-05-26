Tea Market Size (Volume and Value), Export, Import Analysis by Region 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, May 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The scope of the global Tea Market was appreciated at US$ 12.63 billion in 2018. The range is projected to touch US$ 18.42 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% for the duration of the forecast.

This could be attributed to awareness regarding health benefits pertaining to tea consumption. As such, majority of global population has started making tea intake as a routine. Besides, growing urbanized population and middle class of several developing economies is impacting the consumption of tea in its various forms.

Tea production as well as consumption have always held a strong correlation. In other words, tea production is directly proportional to tea consumption. FAO (Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations) states that production of tea did witness a yearly rise of 4.4% from 2007 to 2016. Tea consumption also witnessed rise along the same lines. The same trend is expected to continue in the next 5-7 years as well.

The ever-increasing usage of tea is likely to bring premium products to the market. For instance – in economies like the U.S., super-premium and premium products hold the largest market share. Even in the Europe consumers are opting for niche and luxurious flavors in form of customized offerings. Nutritionists are focusing on consumption of tea due to contents like phytochemicals, flavonoids, and anti-oxidants.

Tea Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Black

Green

Oolong

Herbal

The players contributing to the tea market include Unilever, Tata Global beverages, Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd., ITO EN Inc., McLeod Russel, Apeejay surrendra Group, Barry’s tea, Associated British Foods Plc., Teavana, Godrej Group, Tim Hortons, DavidsTea, Celestial Seasonings, Inc., Harney and Sons, Tazo Tea Company, Numi Organic Tea, and Mighty Leaf Tea Company. They are focusing on organic mode of expansion to withstand the cutthroat competition

By geography, the segmentation says North America (Mexico, Canada, U.S.), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Korea, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and LAMEA (South Africa, KSA, Egypt, Turkey, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA).

