Sales Performance Management Market witness the growth of $3.4 billion by 2026

As per report “Sales Performance Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026”, market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 3.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period. The demand for SPM is driven by growing automation to improve visibility and avoid incentive compensation calculation inaccuracies, rising demand for metric-driven sales tools, and increasing enterprise mobility to increase agent engagement and performance.

The solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The solutions segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market among the components, while the services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is supported by the growing need for minimizing—commission pay-out inaccuracies and low quota attainment issues, and the lack of visibility into incentives and employee performance. Factors such as voluntary sales turnovers, the increase in digitalization, and the rise in enterprise spending on CRM sales applications for providing training to their employees have also contributed to the high adoption of the SPM solutions.

Sales Planning and Monitoring segment to hold the largest market size in 2020

The growth of sales planning and monitoring segment is mainly attributed to the high demand for planning capacity; allocating budgets; setting long-term goals, sales quotas, and KPIs; and monitoring sales targets, forecasts, and revenues to define and stimulate sales efforts.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The North American SPM market is already mature for SPM solutions, owing to North America’s strong economic landscape, early adoption of advanced technologies, high digital adoption at workplaces to improve business processes, and high technology awareness. Furthermore, the region constitutes developed economies, such as the US and Canada, which have fairly adopted SPM solutions, besides incorporating advanced technologies. The region is also home to several small as well as well-established SPM solution providers, such as SAP, Anaplan, Oracle, Xactly, and Varicent, which are among the key driving factors for the growth of the SPM market in the region.

Market players profiled in this report include SAP (Germany), Oracle(US), Xactly (US), Anaplan (US), NICE (Israel), Varicent (Canada), beqom (Switzerland), Performio (US), Incentives Solutions (Israel), Optymyze (UK), Salesforce (US), Iconixx (US), Axtria (US), Gryphon Networks (US), CellarStone (US), ZS (US), Board (Switzerland), Zoho (India), InnoVyne (Canada), and XANT (US) among others. These players offer various SPM solutions to cater to the demands and needs of the market. Major growth strategies that are adopted by the players include new product launches/product enhancements and partnerships/acquisitions.

