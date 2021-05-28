Engineers in Dorset have found a way of using 5G to increase the safety levels of coastal regions

Dorset, United Kingdom, 2021-May-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Jurassic Coast is a paradise for engineering geologists. The dramatic cliff faces are not only filled with amazing dinosaur fossils but it also poses a challenge for the safety of the thousands of tourists who visit this region every year. Located in Dorset, UK, engineers are constantly searching for new ways to monitor and improve the safety of this area. Scientists believe that they have just made a breakthrough and it comes in the form of 5G.

You probably know 5G as the next generation of broadband cellular networks. You may also know it for the entirely fabricated stories made up by conspiracy theorists about its link to Covid-19 and mind control. However, the uses of 5G are only just beginning to be understood and geological engineers are constantly finding new ways to use this technology.

Dorset is one of the UK’s most rural areas and the British government is installing 5G there as a way to help the countryside become more connected to the modern world. However, 5G has the power to do more than just get farmers on Facebook. A new £8 million project has been launched to see how the cliffs on the Jurassic coast by be better monitored.

This project is a collaboration between Vodafone, Neural Networks, Dorset Council, the British Geological Survey, and the computer science department at Bournemouth University. This impressive bunch of brains is installing 5G sensors along the Jurassic Coast. These sensors will measure the stability of the land and movement in the cliffs, thereby being able to predict where landslides are the most likely to occur.

Cliff failures pose one of the most significant risks to the safety of tourists, who often visit places like Dorset for its breathtaking beauty and clean air. These rural locations are supposed to offer a calming and stress-relieving release from city living. However, this can only happen if the dangers to passers-by are dealt with. Although much work has already been carried out to improve the safety of cliffs, the risk remains ever-present.

IoT sensors will collect data on movement within the ground before automatically and wirelessly transmitting this information to analytics software. Using big data and machine learning, engineers are hoping to get a more detailed picture of where the risk exists. Money can then be spent improving the safety of the public. This shows just how important it is to keep pumping investments into science, technology, and engineering projects.

Source: The Engineer