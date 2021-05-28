Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Overview with In-depth Data and Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/surgical-instrument-tracking-systems-market/request-sample

Industry Insights

Global surgical instrument tracking systems market was valued at over USD 83.5 million in 2015 and is anticipated to rise at over 19.0% during the forecast period. The major factors, which contribute to the growth of this market are growing incidence of hospital acquired infections and instrument misplacement. In the U.S., nearly 90,000 people die every year due to hospital-acquired infections, based on a data by CDC. In order to prevent these infections arising out of instrument contamination, instrument tracking system is highly useful. It is also used for inventory management to enhance the efficiency of the staff.

Rising prevalence of retained surgical equipment cases is another factor which is expected to contribute to the demand for surgical instrument tracking systems in the coming years. The fatality rate of retained surgical instruments accounted for nearly 2%, according to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Technological advancements in the field of surgical instrument tracking systems, such as RFID, 2D bar codes further boost the growth of this market.

Technology Insights

Barcode technology held the largest market share in 2016. It is the most common technology used for tracking systems and is widely used by medical device industry, thus, contributing to the growth of this segmental revenue. Moreover, the low installation cost associated with these barcodes also has led to increasing use by ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals.

The RFID segment is expected to witness lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rapid technological advancements in the field of RFID, such as huge data storage capacity, high durability, no requirement of line-of-sight and reusability.

End-Use Insights

In 2016, hospitals held the largest market share owing to the retention of surgical instruments at the site of surgery. In order to improve patient safety by tracking the instruments and managing the inventory, hospitals increasingly use surgical instrument tracking systems. This contributed to the growth of the segment.

Hospitals are also anticipated to show highest growth over the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements in the hardware and software is expected to support the growth of this segment.

Regional Insights

In 2016, North America held the largest market share. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration launched an innovative device, which can detect and identify medical devices. This factor contributed to this largest revenue growth. In addition, availability of highly developed medical infrastructure, huge penetration of advanced technology and rising healthcare expenditure further accelerates the growth of this regional segment. According to CMS, total healthcare spending in the U.S. was USD 3.2 trillion in 2015, which depicted high healthcare expenditure in this country.

Asia pacific is projected to witness attractive growth over the forecast period owing to the untapped market of this region. Moreover, rapid investments in healthcare infrastructure along with increasing geriatric population also contributed to the high growth of this segment.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market :

Xerafy; Haldor Advanced Technologies Ltd.; Materials Management Microsystems, Inc; Censis Technologies Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com