Slide Stainer Market: Increasing Automation in Laboratories

PUNE, India, 2021-May-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The slide stainers market is expected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 2.79 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.0%.

The major factors driving the growth of slide stainer market include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing automation in laboratories, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=134046412

On the basis of product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the global slide stainers market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing public awareness, and growing demand for automation in diagnostics and clinical research.

Based on technology, the automated slide stainers market is segmented into hematoxylin and eosin (H&E), immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, cytology, microbiology, hematology, and special stains. In 2017, the H&E segment accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market.

Based on end user, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of diseases and huge patient inflow in hospitals and diagnostic centers are some of the factors that are likely to boost the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=134046412

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market

Geographically, the global slide stainers and accessories market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as the highly developed healthcare system in this region, the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments, and the presence of major key players in the region are responsible for the large share of the North American slide stainers market.

Leading Companies in Slide Stainers Market

The prominent players in the global slide stainers market are Roche (Switzerland), Agilent (US), Danaher (US), BioGenex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sakura (Japan), Biocare Medical (US), Merck Group (Germany), General Data Company (US), and Hardy Diagnostics (US).

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst