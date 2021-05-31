TheAdvitya – Adding more of Brass Religious Products to their Collection

Delhi, India, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — TheAdvitya adds Brass Metal handmade Indian handicrafts for decoration, unique home decor – office decor antique look brass sculpture.

GANESHA

It represents Joy and happiness, which is symbolic of bringing Prosperity and Good Luck. Lucky Gift, Thanksgiving Gift, Anniversary Gift, Wedding Gift, Birthday Gift, Occasional Gift, Return Gift, Lucky Gift, Corporate Gift, Diwali gift, Christmas gift, Anniversary gift, Birthdays gift etc

Remover of obstacles: Ganesha serves as a protector to bring success and prosperity into your life by helping to remove difficult obstacles.

The son of Shiva and Parvati, Ganesha is the Lord of success and destroyer of evils and obstacles. The elephant head denotes wisdom, and its trunk represents Om, the sound symbol of sacrifice, which he broke for writing the Mahabharata. His Fan-like ears convey that he is all ears to our petition. And he is humble enough to ride the lowest of creatures, a mouse. Ganesha is the most beloved and worshipped of all gods in the Hindu pantheon.

Ganesha Statue Ganesh Idol Hindu Elephant Lord of Success Brass turquoise Gift Brass Ganesha Statue – Hindu God Ganesh Idol – Brass, Turquoise Work This is a beautiful and rare Brass Ganesh statue. Gorgeous Hand work and perfect showcase of Indian Handicrafts Lord Ganesha represents Joy and happiness, which is symbolic to bring Prosperity and Good Luck A beautiful statue of Lord Ganesha that is the epitome of beauty and perfection. Ganesha is widely revered as the Remover of Obstacles and more generally as Lord of Beginnings and Lord of Patron of arts and sciences, and the deva of intellect and wisdom,

HANUMAN

This representation of the Goddess Shiva is produced by premium sculpted cold cast brass by master sculptors using traditional sand casting techniques.

Brass God Bajrangbali murti/ Idol, made of 100% solid Brass idols for your Home/ Workplace/ Office/ Desk/ Gifts etc.Bring home Worship Idol/ Murti for Spirituality, Peace, Harmony, Good Luck, Wellness etc. A POSITIVE IMPACT As per VASTU Methology Religious Spritual Idols Showpieces Placed in North East Direction of Drawing / Living & Pooja Room brings Wealth, Health, Peace & Happiness. Great for gifting during weddings, anniversaries, house warming ceremonies, new venture, award ceremonies etc.

The Handmade Gods Sculpture is fully artisan crafted in India, making it a truly authentic figurine. Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth and prosperity. The word ”Lakshmi” is derived from the Sanskrit word Laksme, meaning “goal”. She is also called “Shri”, the female of the Supreme Being. She is worshipped for promotion, success and personal virtues. Devi Lakshmi was emerged during the churning of the celestial milky ocean by the Gods and Demons. Lakshmi chose Vishnu as her Consort. Vishnu carried Lakshmi from the ocean into his heaven. Each time Vishnu descends on earth as an avatar. An avatar of Lakshmi accompanies him, Saraswati

TheAdvitya’s brass statues are made of pure brass and not of some Bronze or Resin Powder. If our idols fall, they will not break. These are very sturdy and durable, a lifelong gift to keep for thousand years for the coming generations to see the divinity and devotion. For any queries regarding the product, you may please ask us a question or send us a message. n