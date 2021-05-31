Brian Homann, DDS, Offers Invisalign to Elk Grove Village Residents

Elk Grove Village, Illinois, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Brian Homann, DDS, is pleased to announce his dental office provides Invisalign treatments to Elk Grove Village residents. This orthodontic treatment is the ideal method for straightening teeth discreetly for fast, effective results.

Invisalign uses a series of clear aligners to move the teeth to their desired positions gently. Those interested in this orthodontic treatment can schedule an appointment with Dr. Homann for an evaluation to determine if they are a candidate for Invisalign. At this consultation, Dr. Homann will go over the pros and cons of this treatment method, providing patients with valuable insight into how the treatment works and how much it costs.

Upon clearance for Invisalign treatment, Dr. Homann takes impressions of the patient’s teeth to construct the first set of aligners. Every two weeks, patients swap out their aligners for a new set to gently move the teeth, eliminating the need for painful wires and brackets, along with the necessary adjustments. Patients can get the straighter teeth they want without the unsightly metal traditional braces use.

Anyone interested in learning about the Invisalign treatment option can find out more by visiting the Brian Homann, DDS, website or by calling 847-558-1222.

About Brian Homann, DDS: Brian Homann, DDS, operates a dental office in Elk Grove Village, providing patients with the preventive, restorative, and cosmetic treatments they need for a healthy, beautiful smile. The friendly dental staff strives to ensure their patients get the quality care they need in a comfortable environment. They also offer mobile dental services to assist those who have difficulty getting into the office.

Company: Brian Homann, DDS

Address: 8 East Devon Ave.

City: Elk Grove Village

State: IL

Zip code: 60007

Telephone number: 847-558-1222