Transportation Management System Market Development, Innovation, Opportunities and Growth to 2025

The report “Transportation Management System (TMS) Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, and Maritime), Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 “, is expected to grow from USD 7.7 billion in 2020 to USD 17.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the TMS industry include Technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry and exponential growth in the eCommerce industry.

The large enterprise segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The adoption of TMS solutions and services is higher in large enterprises, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. TMS systems offer a single centralized system, with features such as route optimization, carrier tracking, analytics, order management, and account settlement. Hence, large enterprises heavily invest in advanced technologies to increase their overall productivity and efficiency. The demand for flexible, scalable, and convenient services by large enterprises is expected to encourage the market players to come up with newer technologies and innovative solutions.

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Healthcare enterprises are facing a huge demand due to pandemic. However, supply chain and logistics disruptions across the globe are making it difficult for enterprises to cater to this demand. Geographically dispersed locations, frequent delivery schedules, and coordination specifications, and logistics requirements are affecting internal capabilities and lowering operating margins. Hence, healthcare enterprises are turning to TMS solutions to tackle these challenges. Pharmaceutical goods are highly specialized, sensitive, life-impacting, and thus pharmaceutical transportation needs to be highly performant, secure, and controllable. Considering the nature of pharmaceutical goods, it needs safe handling, packaging, and transporting. It also involves customer-specific documentation and dangerous goods documents. Hence, traceability and visibility play an important role in the pharmaceutical supply chain. This also helps in preventing thefts, counterfeiting, contamination, or damage due to disruptions in the chain. TMS offers high visibility, route optimization, and tracking solutions that can tackle above challenges.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

The TMS market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Intrinsic strength, progressive trade agreements among countries, and recovering global demand are driving the TMS market in this region. This growth is evident with the acceptance of new cloud-based transportation solutions, services, and platforms by developing countries of this region. APAC is witnessing high growth due to the increasing global competition, the growing penetration of smart devices and connected machines, and the rising investments in smart cities. High economic growth in developing countries, such as India, China, and Vietnam, has resulted in an increase in the number of connected solutions that consist of sensors and RFID tags, resulting in a sudden outburst of vast amounts of data. This has made TMS a prominent feature in the growing transportation and logistics sector of this region.

Market Players

Some prominent players across all service types profiled in the TMS market study include Oracle (US), SAP (US), Manhattan Associates (US), C.H. Robinson (US), Trimble (US), Blujay Solutions (US), MercuryGate International (US), Blue Yonder (US), Transplace (US), Descartes Systems Group (Canada), E2open (US), Alpega Group (Belgium), 3Gtms (US), 3T Logistics & Technology Group (UK), Globaltranz (US), InMotion Global (US), vTradEx (China), MP Objects (US), Logistically (US), One Network Enterprises (US), Elemica (US), Tailwind Transportation Software (Canada), IntelliTrans (US), Allotrac (Australia), Revenova (US), Fretron (India), Ratelinx (US), Tracx Systems (Canada), WiseTech Global (Australia), Princeton TMX (US), CTSI Global (US),Generix Group (France), Unifaun (Sweden), Supplystack (Belgium), Efreightsolutions (US), Ultraship TMS (US) and Infor (US).

