Americas High-Purity Limestone Market Company Profiles and Financial Performance Overview, 2025

The Americas High-Purity Limestone Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Americas high-purity limestone market is projected to account USD 1.3 billion by the end of projected period, 2025 and registering 6.9% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, according to Million Insights. Growing demand for limestone related products across several industries like metallurgy and construction is projected to fuel the market growth in North America.

Key Players:

Graymont Limited

Carmeuse

Cerne Calcium Company

Lhoist

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd.

ILC Resources

Atlantic Minerals Limited

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd.

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing number of new manufacturing plants, development of corporate offices and roadway projects are expected to drive the demand for cement. Additionally, increasing government investment in green and social infrastructure along with public transit is anticipated to further boost the demand for cement, thereby estimated to surge the market growth in North America.

Steel is a major material in U.S. manufacturing industry for downstream producers in energy, machinery and equipment, rail, appliances, and automotive industries. The public and safety infrastructure sector use this metal to develop a water supply system, dams and reservoir, residential construction, and waste & sewage treatments.

Application Outlook:

Construction

Metallurgical

Paper & Pulp

Chemical

Water & Wastewater

Agricultural

Regional Outlook:

In 2017, North America holds the largest market share of more than 68.0% in terms of volume. U.S. was a major contributor for regional market growth in the same year and it held a market share for over 70.0% of North America market, in terms of volume. Growing investment to construct, upgrades, and maintain new infrastructure in U.S. is a major factor to increase usage of cement, thereby expected to drive the market growth in North America.

Growing demand for air travel in U.S. is expected to propel the development of airports which is expected to propel the demand for cement. Moreover, the growing demand for steel in the automotive industry is expected to drive the market growth in Mexico during the forecast period. In 2016, vehicle production in Mexico was 3.5 million units and it reached 4.0 million units by the end of 2017, which is expected to drive the demand for high-purity limestone in Mexico during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

Americas high purity limestone market has negatively impacted due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The landscape of the construction industry has changed rapidly over the past few months as governmental restrictions, supply chain disruption, and increased job site safety protocols across America. Many construction projects of roads, schools, corporates, and others have halted which has directly declined the demand for limestone in America. However, cities like Boston, Michigan, and New York which are one of the major cities in the U.S., government has permitted to resume all construction projects with safety guidelines by May 2020. Such initiatives are expected to drive the demand for high-purity limestone and drive market growth to some extent.

