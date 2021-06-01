Neutraceuticals And Supplements Play Prominent Factor In Growth For Oat Grass Powder Market

Oat Grass Powder to Experience Rapid Growth

Oat grass powder is a novel product launched in the ingredients market and has shown positive reaction in the initial years. Poised as highly nutritional source of plethora of nutrients like vitamins and other essential nutrients, the demand for oat grass powder is expected to show significant growth in the coming years.

Additional functions of oat grass powder to supplement better intestinal flora & fauna and antioxidant & detoxification properties, demand from the fitness enthusiasts, health conscious millennials and geriatric population is expected to show augmented demand during the forecast period.

Oat grass powder Market: Dynamics

Increasing acceptance of the traditional and alternative medicines, has been boosting demand of multiple plant based ingredients. Oat grass products is expected to be one of these products with high growth trend and adoption rate in the early stages.

Oat grass powder is expected to show high prevalence as additive for functional products and supplements. Proof of efficacy and benefits of oat grass powder is expected to increase demand from functional products.

Oat grass powder Market: Segmentation

The Oat grass powder market can be segmented on the basis of nature and application.

On the basis of nature, the oat grass powder market can be segmented into:

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of application, the oat grass powder market can be segmented into:

Functional products

Nutraceuticals and supplements

Others

Oat grass powder Market: Regional Overview

Still in the early stages of development, usage of the oat grass powder has been observed in high oat production countries, with high concentration in the European nations.

Based on the adoption of novel products and high preference of organic products, Europe is expected to account for one of the major demand bases for oat grass powder.

While North America has shown high production of oat and related by products, demand is expected to be gradual based on the adoption curves of organic ingredients observed in the region.

Oat grass powder Market: Key Players

Oat grass powder is currents in the introduction stage and has multiple low level players in the market. NP Nutra is one of the pioneers in the market with their product launched in 2012. There exist multiple domestic level players, with their high focus on regional distribution of their products.

NP Nurtra has collaborated with multiple distribution channels and has high investments in the online sales through third party websites.

The market is expected to see multiple new entrants in the market during coming years. The market is expected to move towards fragmentation on the global scale during the forecast period.

Oat grass powder Market: Effects from the Covid-19 Outbreak

The overall demand for neutraceuticals in general has increased over the lockdown. The effect of the pandemic on the oat grass powder market is expected to be similar in the early stages. Determining the impact of Covid-19 on the demand for Oat grass powder will be premature.

