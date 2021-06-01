Industrial Valves Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2031

The industrial valves market is foreseen to expand by ~1.4x, and is poised to reach a valuation of ~US$ 79 Bn by 2030-end, concludes a recently published report by Fact.MR. High consumption of oil & gas has been witnessed in the developed and developing regions. Thus, major exploration & production (E&P) companies are focusing on expanding their production facilities by building new processing plants and pipelines where industrial valves find high uptake. In regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia, major intra-country and inter-country pipeline projects are under development to meet the growing demand for oil & gas.

However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some pipelines projects are stalled. Six pipelines operators have reduced US$ 1.9 billion from their budgets, owing to record low oil prices and weakening demand. Players such as Noble Midstream Partners, Rattler Midstream, Targa Resources, EnLink Midstream, Oneok and Pembina Pipeline have made budget cuts in oil exploration, which represents an overall 30% of planned capital expenditure for new pipeline and storage projects in 2020. Thus, owing to fallen demand of oil & gas exploration and a reduction in overall project costs of pipeline infrastructure, the demand for industrial valves is set to reduce in 2020.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Industrial Valves Manufacturer Insights

The global industrial valves market is highly competitive in nature. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on strategic acquisitions and geographic expansion to maintain their market position. For instance, In November 2018, Baker Hughes, a GE company, inaugurated a new steam test facility in Naples, Italy to focus on the scope and capacity of the plant, which includes a full range of consolidated safety valves and Masoneilan control valves. Some of the prominent players in the global market are Emerson Electric, KITZ Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, Flowserve Corporation, Watts Water Technologies, Weir Group Plc., Technip FMC Plc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Alfa Laval Corporate and among others.

