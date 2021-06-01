Industrial Paint Booth Market to Partake Significant Development During 2031

The global industrial paint booth market is projected to grow at a sluggish CAGR of 2.6% in terms of value between 2020 and 2030. Owing to the anticipated economic slowdown in the upcoming year and a dip in consumption of industrial goods globally, the global industrial paint booth market is projected to witness stagnancy for the next couple of financial quarters. However, after the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control, the market is expected to regain traction and surpass a valuation of US$ 789 million by the end of the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Key end-use industries of industrial paint booth such as automotive and industrial goods are witnessing massive slump in demand and production halts due to lockdowns imposed in many countries. For instance, in April 2020, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association concluded in a report that, in the first quarter of 2020, Europe has seen a decline in automotive production by around 2 million motor vehicles. This is turn, poses serious challenges to the global industrial paint booth market. This is because the automotive industry is a leading end user of industrial paint booth, capturing nearly half of the global market.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

APEJ to Accumulate Majority Chunk of Revenue Pie in Global Paint Booth Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) dominated the global industrial paint booth market throughout the historical period in 2019. The region accounted for 41.3% share of the global market. However, China, the automotive manufacturing hub in the world, is dealing with economic slowdown due to a disrupted business eco-system amid the coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturers are facing nosediving demand, production and revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies. This has significantly lowered the production. Simultaneously, shortage of workforce and raw materials has presented critical challenges to business owners. As a result there has been significant drop in exports from the region.

However, as the pandemic is being contained, the businesses are experiencing a resurgence. To increase exports, governments in East Asia are giving incentives to companies. For instance, In March 2020, the Chinese government announced a port fee reduction by up to 20%, which is poised to encourage manufacturers to increase production and exports of industrial paint booths in the region. Fact.MR therefore projects that APEJ will retain its position as a market leader and expand at CAGR of 2.8% in terms of value by the end of forecast period.

