Machine Tools Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2030

The global machine tools market was valued at ~US$ 72 Bn at the end of 2019 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 99 Bn by the end of the forecast period 2020-2030. The Automotive & Transportation segment is estimated to be the most lucrative end use capturing 36% of the overall demand pie in the global machine tools market.

Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting green manufacturing to reduce the overall operating cost by using energy efficient processes that can drastically reduce energy and utility bills, thus fueling the demand for machine tools with lesser power consumption. However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in production shortfall coupled with disruptions in supply chain in several industries such as the automotive sector. However, the global demand for machine tools market is foreseen to fare well with the sudden down shift in the global demand.

Automotive & Transportation Segment to Remain Key End User, Electrical & Electronics Catching Up

The COVID-19 outbreak has exposed several challenges for the automotive sector. For Instance, China witnessed a significant drop in production as compared to previous year. Production shortfalls resulting from supply chain disruptions in China are foreseen to impact global automakers which will directly impede sales of machine tools in the global market.

The global machine tools market is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 26 Bn by the end of the 2030. Among all end use applications, the automotive and transportation segment is estimated to account for nearly 1/3rd of the overall value opportunity created across the forecast duration.

On the other hand Electrical & Electronics segment is foreseen to grow 1.8X faster as compared to machinery segment by 2030.

