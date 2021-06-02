Pet Owners Attracted By Natural Ingredients In Pet Jerky Treat Market, Fact.MR Report

Pet Jerky Treat Market: Introduction

Jerky meat is cured meat which has been preserved by cutting the meat into long, thin strips, and then drying it. Jerky meat can be preserved by methods such as dry curing, lethality treatment, and others.

Moreover, there is an increasing shift among pet owners opting for natural diets for their pets, which is expected to drive the growth of the global pet jerky treat market over the forecast period.

Pet jerky treats are preferred by pet owners, as they are rich in protein, and contain low levels of fat, hence making them ideal for supplementing the daily protein requirement of pets such as cats and dogs. Furthermore, pet jerky treats such as chicken jerky treats are typically gluten-free

Pet Jerky Treat Market Segmentation

The pet jerky treat market is classified on the basis of source, pet type, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of source, the pet jerky treat market is segmented into chicken, duck, lamb, beef, pork, and others.

On the basis of pet type, the pet jerky treat market is segmented into dogs and cats.

On the basis of distribution channel, the pet jerky treat market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pet stores, departmental/ convenience stores, online retail, and other retail channels.

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Pet Jerky Treat Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the pet jerky treat market are Mars, Inc., Nestlé S.A. (Purina), Big Heart Pet, Inc, Dogswell, TDBBS, LLC, Rocco & Roxie Supply Co., Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., and other regional players.

Key Offerings:

-Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018 to 2028

-Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

-Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

