Dr. Michael Gottfried at Aquidneck Chiropractic Collaborates with Spherehead Pillow

Middletown, RI, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Not resting on his laurels, Dr. Michael Gottfried at Aquidneck Chiropractic, located at 1272 West Main Street, Building 2, Middletown, RI, is collaborating with Spherehead Pillow to help patients with sleep challenges.

Dr. Gottfried, a problem sleeper himself, noted, “Over the 43 years that I have been a Chiropractic Physician, I have tried more than 20 cervical pillows to see if they were worth my recommendation. I can honestly say that the Spherehead Pillow is the first and only one that I recommend. My own experience is that I have better sleep quality and less morning stiffness or discomfort. Nothing works for everyone, but if you try this pillow for at least a week I am confident that you won’t be disappointed.”

Additional chiropractic practices, physical therapy offices and sleep study locations will also be introducing the Spherehead Pillow to patients.

Nothing about the Spherehead Pillow is business as usual. It doesn’t look like a standard rectangular pillow.

Because it is not a standard rectangular pillow.

Founder and visionary Alizah Josette, a Warwick, RI resident and paralegal, struggled to find an adequate pillow that would allow unrestricted movement but prevent harmful twists and strains of the head and neck muscles. Through her persistence, dedication and numerous prototypes, she unlocked the secret to a soothing night’s sleep – a pillow that cradles and supports the head and neck, promotes alignment of the spine, and allows flexibility of sleeping positions.

Round and scooped out, the patented Spherehead Pillow offers a unique physical shape and physical benefits. Within a week, most users adapt and blossom.

The 100% Charmeuse pillowcase, which comes with the pillow, is beneficial for all hair types. While the pillowcase is machine washable and durable, the smooth material bolsters healthy hair and helps prevent breakage.

Spherehead’s innovative design offers restorative sleep every night by providing gentle support of the head and neck and promoting proper spine alignment. Spherehead’s unique design embraces sleeping habits and benefits the body. The Spherehead memory foam pillow cradles the head and mirrors the natural curve of the cervical spine. Back sleepers enjoy unrestricted movement, while Spherehead prevents damaging twists and turns of the head and neck allowing muscles to relax and unwind.

The Spherehead pillow does not interfere with any sleep apparatus, such as an eye mask or a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine. Side sleepers appreciate the gentle contour of the Spherehead pillow that rests along the curve of the cheek, ensuring the face is unobstructed.

The Spherehead Pillow retails for $59.99. It is available at the Spherehead Pillow website at https://sphereheadpillow.com/shop-now/ or via Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CZP9497S; or the offices of Aquidneck Chiropractic.

The company is also partnering with chiropractors and other healthcare professionals to make the pillow readily available.

For more information, visit http://www.SphereheadPillow.com