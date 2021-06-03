Lynne Ferguson releases new single ‘Why Don’t You Do Right’ feat. Wilson Pickett

SUQUAMISH, Wash., 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — Folk and country singer-songwriter Lynne Ferguson has released her latest single, “Why Don’t You Do Right” featuring George Naha, Aretha & Wilson Pickett, and Jay Anderson (Zappa, Bowie, Carmen McRae). The track is a shadowy, country-tinged cover of the 1938 blues standard paired with a ’73 Paul Simon cover, “American Tune.” It comes from her upcoming 20th album release, a retrospective album showcasing recordings from the last 30 years.

Like the rest of Ferguson’s contemporary material, these have been proudly published independent of the corporate music industry on the Zombie Pile record label. Soulful, elegantly performed and impeccably produced, “Why Don’t You Do Right” and “American Tune” represent the latest evidence that Lynne Ferguson has more than enough sonorous spirit to go around.

Lynne Ferguson of Suquamish, WA, cites as main artistic influences Ella Fitzgerald, Tracy Nelson, and Mavis Staples. As has been said of her 2019 album, “Lo Siento Mi Vida,” Ferguson’s style is likely to appeal to fans of Joan Baez, Judy Collins, Billy Jo Spears, and the classic Americana sound. Rebraiding the 1938 classic’s mournful bars into a dark and sultry western dirge, “Why Don’t You Do Right” by Lynne Ferguson has more character than a Charles Dickens persona.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Why Don’t You Do Right,” Lynne Ferguson writes, “We support our free non-profit Native Horsemanship Youth Program with music, and I’ve been fortunate to work with some of my favorite artists.”

Zombie Pile describes Lynne Ferguson as a bona-fide veteran of folk and country-western music who has been writing and performing music for decades. She has recorded with Mark O’Connor, Jerry Douglas, Eddie Bayers, and many more. Her career found strong, early support in the form of avid Lynne Ferguson advocate and blues legend, Taj Mahal, with whom she toured as his opening act..

“Why Don’t You Do Right” by Lynne Ferguson on the Zombie Pile label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, Americana music fans.

– S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“Why Don’t You Do Right” by Lynne Ferguson —

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B093GTRF91/

Lynne Ferguson Official Website —

https://nativehorsemanship.org/

Lynne Ferguson Instagram —

@lynneloveschocolatebatman