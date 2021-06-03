Buy Quality Dining Room Furniture In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — The dining room enjoys a pivotal position in a home as it is at the center of every activity. This is where everyone gathers to eat, talk and have some fun. For a great dining experience, it is important for the furniture in a dining room to be comfortable and inviting. Ashley HomeStore provides high quality and aesthetically pleasing dining room furniture to its clients in Killeen, TX.

About The Store 

The furniture store was initiated in 1985 with the aim of providing high quality, stylish, durable and affordable furniture for the entire home. The store caters to every need of its clients in terms of different decor styles.

Dining Room Furniture 

  • Maysville (D154): A counter height square shaped table with a faux marble tabletop and cushioned counter stools
  • Bolanburg (D647): A beautiful and practical counter height table with a two-tone textural finish, built-in cabinet and drawers for storage
  • Johnelle (D776): It has a distressed weathered gray finish, a double pedestal base and sumptuous upholstery
  • Moriville (D631): A rustic styled dining room extension table with clean lines and a farmhouse profile (a distressed nutmeg finish and a thick planked effect) and two drop-in leaves
  • Hillcot (D798): A dark brown extension table with distressed finish, sturdy silhouette, double pedestal base with stretcher, a drop-in leaf, dramatically turned legs, upholstered and cushioned chairs covered in light beige fabric. 

Benefits Of Choosing Us 

  • The store is considered to be one of the best furniture stores in the country
  • Provides outstanding customer care services
  • Courteous and helpful staff members
  • Special discounts
  • Convenient financing options
  • Superior craftsmanship
  • Affordable prices
  • Durable and stylish furniture

For more information about dining room furniture at Ashley HomeStore, you can call at (254) 690 – 8721 or visit 2301 Imperial Drive, Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also log on to https://killeenfurniture.com

