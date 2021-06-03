How to Work From Home as a Virtual Assistant in 2021

Are you thinking to transition to work from home this 2021?

Probably you have so many doubts about where to start. You can create a new career (work from home), even from scratch. This blog will show you how to start your work from home profession, even without experience.

Who can Begin to Work From Home?

Anyone can start as long as you have skills, the needed essentials, and the character. Often, no matter how excellent a virtual assistant you are, your personality makes you sustainable. Also, a work from the home setup is imperative for your efficiency. Thus, it is a must to have this setup before hunting clients

The Work From Home Setup

As a remote worker, you will be providing services where you showcase your skills with value. And for you to effectively do that, you must prepare ahead of the requirements before job hunting.

Skills, internet connection, and computer are the top three requirements to start working from home. However, due to the high demand for freelancers in the market, you need to prepare other essentialities to captivate premium clients. Since these essentials are necessary to your freelancing career, organizing ahead will indeed thrive your work-from-home job.

Where to Find Clients

Assuming you already have the setup, it’s now time to find clients or have the client find you. To find clients, create a profile on these platforms:

There are numerous freelancing platforms out there. You can check this blog here to find which is the right platform for you. For social media sites such as FB Groups, FB Agencies, Linked In, and Pinterest, there are job posts where you can spot jobs aligned to your skillsets. Still, be careful to check every client’s digital presence because other job posts are inevitably scams.

For Google, you can type in “work from home jobs” plus your skills to immediately see lists of current remote jobs in hiring. For referrals, you can ask your friends or network in any social media groups and then ask for referrals.

You may be wondering why FVA is part of the list. Probably you are thinking that FVA is only providing training. It’s true; However, FVA has launched a new company named Surge. FVA plus Surge is like a one-stop business providing holistic freelancing solutions. This is the first and only platform for exemplary freelancers. As soon as students gain experience through apprenticeship or an actual client, they are ready to get hired.

And for the clients to reach out to you, create, optimize and grow your digital presence. That way, clients can see the actual results of your expertise.

Sending applications can be challenging, especially if you don’t know the proper way. Here is some other work from home tips that you can leverage.

Other Work From Home Tips

Tip 1: Work From Home Application Tips

Send application to different freelancing site.

Apply when an opportunity comes.

Be wise with scammers, and mostly these scammers have no digital presence. They will ask for free/test jobs and will require identity and money from you.

First, you have prepared the WFH setup, you created and optimized your profile. And when your profile goes live, you can start looking for jobs and send applications.

When you send applications, make sure that you focus on the solution you can provide to the client. Otherwise, the client will not be fascinated by you. Another one is every time an opportunity comes, grab it as much as possible. On top of all, always be vigilant with scammers. Mostly, these scammers have no digital presence, and they will ask for free test jobs and will require identity and money from you.

Tip 2: Work From Home Interview Tips

Study the job posts in advance, be familiar with all tasks mentioned.

Background check company, info, people, services/products.

Be early.

Have a working audio and video, stable internet.

Prepare answers to possible question and proofs.

Always be pro-client but share your limitations as well.

Pray! God will always give you the client that’s best for you.

To nail the interview and get the job, you need to familiarize the problems, needs, and tasks mentioned in the post. Next, do some company background checks and find information, people, services, or products. Another tip is to be early always, at least 30 mins before the interview. When you do, you’ll have enough time to check on your audio and video as well as your internet connection. Moreover, research possible interview questions and then prepare answers to potential questions and proofs.

Furthermore, always be pro-client but take note of your limitations as well. Above all, pray! God will always give you the client that’s best for you.

Tip 3: Work From Home Getting Hired Tips

Start with the proper setup: Contract, Reporting, Time tracker, etc.

Produce value.

The client is always “right.” Adjust to teams.

Build a skyscraper.

First, you must start with the proper setup, such as a Virtual Assistant Contract, Reporting, Time tracker, and so much more. The second is always to deliver more than what you are expected to do. The third is to have the mindset that the client is always “right.” Fourth, learn to adjust to your new team. And lastly, build your work-from-home career the same as the skyscraper. When you do, you will have a strong foundation where you will not easily stumble every time you experience struggles.

Tip 4: Work From Home Payment Setup and Tips

1.Create an account in Paypal

  1. Sign up using a personal account
  2. Link your bank : Add a bank and card

2.Create an invoice

3.Create an account in Upwork

  1. Link your card properly
  2. Workweek, Review week , Pay week

PayPal is the famous payment system where work from home professionals receive their fees from clients. First of all, you must create a Paypal account and then fill out the necessary personal information. Also, link your bank accounts and other payment platforms like GCash, Payoneer, TransferWise, and other remittances.

Before the client can pay you, create an invoice using the PayPal platform and then send it to your client. When the client approves the invoice and pays you, you will cash out the money through your ATM linked to your Paypal or another payment system like GCash.

Tip 5: Work From Home Growth Tips

Get at least two clients

Have goals

Have help. delegate, build a team

Get at least two computer / laptop

We should be willing to invest on apps, sites, learning, mentor

Update and start paying essential benefits

Start a local business

Although some clients provide, as a freelancer, you are not entitled to any benefits. This is why you need to start paying primary benefits such as:

PhilHealth

SSS and Pag-ibig

Pay tax

Build savings

Get insurance

Get HMO

Also, it is essential to maintain at least one full-time and another part-time job for you to have a stable income. Also, cultivating a growth mindset will help you incredibly if you always open to new learning. On top of that, investing in an online business is also a great option to grow your income. Plus, investing in your career growth like buying high technology equipment, useful apps or sites, or education is also helpful.

Now that you have learned these tips, are you ready to start your work-from-home career? Visit FVA Facebook Page and YouTube Channel for many valuable tips and guidelines.

 

Check testimonials on how we help our students become successful freelancers here: https://bit.ly/3vR4TQe.

 

