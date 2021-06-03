2-butanone Market Expected To Grow In Terms Of Value And Volume In 2021 To 2031, Fact.MR Estimates

Market Outlook :-

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the 2-Butanone Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market.

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of 2-Butanone Market, both at global and regional levels.

The segment accounted for a considerable share in the 2-Butanone Market in forecast period. The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Key stakeholders in 2-Butanone Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growth in population and urbanization is driving the growth of the construction industry, which is increasing the demand for paints and coatings. As the paints and coatings market is growing, the demand for 2-butanone is increasing, which is boosting the market. Increasing global transportation and the rising demand for automobiles is boosting the aerospace and automotive industry.

The growth of these industries is increasing the consumption 2-butanone as it is a degreasing agent for metal surfaces, which is propelling the market. Apart from these industries, the growth of chemical & polymer industries is very rapid in this modern world, which is leading to the growth of the market because of its application in various chemical and polymer processing processes.

Growth in population is also boosting the production of the textile industry, which is boosting the 2-butanone market because of its use in textile processing.

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

2-Butanone Market-Key Participants:

Key participants in the global 2-Butanone market include:

Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Tonen

Shell Chemicals

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Oxiteno

Cetex Petrochemicals

SK Group

Sasol

Petrobrazi

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

