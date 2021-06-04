Oncology Biosimilars Market is expected to register a CAGR of 29.4% by 2025-end Says Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Oncology Biosimilars market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the demand of Oncology Biosimilars market and provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Oncology Biosimilars market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Oncology Biosimilars market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2020 – 2025.

Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Companies’ Strategies

The global oncology biosimilars market consists of the following market players: Celltrion, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Biocon, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Sandoz International GmBh. This makes it a highly consolidated market. Collectively, these market players account for more than 70% of the market share. In order to broad based their market footprints, these companies rely heavily on strengthening their product distribution networks through active collaborations.

Biocon, for instance, announced an exclusive global collaboration with Sandoz on next-generation biosimilars in 2018. Likewise, Dr. Reddy’s collaborated with TR Pharm to launch three biosimilars in Turkey in 2016. Other prominent market players in the global oncology biosimilars market include Pfizer, Inc., Celltrion, Inc., Sandoz International GmBh, STADA Arzneimittel AG and Apotex, Inc. to name a few.

Key Takeaways of Oncology Biosimilars Market Study: By drug class, the granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) category shall dominate the oncology biosimilars market, capturing more than 3/5 th of the total market share. Rising adoption of chemotherapy is the key growth driver of the segment. However, monoclonal antibodies are set to grow the fastest, expanding 4.0x, attributed to modification of manufacturing facilities to develop complex and effective drugs.

of the total market share. Rising adoption of chemotherapy is the key growth driver of the segment. However, monoclonal antibodies are set to grow the fastest, expanding 4.0x, attributed to modification of manufacturing facilities to develop complex and effective drugs. By disease indication, the blood cancer and neutropenia segments are set to account for the majority of the market share, accounting for 22.3% and 54.7% respectively. Rising FDA approvals for biosimilar products manufactured by leading market players are attributed as key drivers behind the expansion. Examples of such drugs are filgrastim-sndz and filgrastim-aafi.

By end-user, hospital pharmacies shall expand the fastest, at a whopping CAGR of 29.5%. The growing trend of physicians prescribing biosimilars instead of generic drugs is anticipated to heighten market prospects for the segment. More than half of the global oncology biosimilars market is set to be captured by the hospitals segment.

Asia-Pacific dominates the oncology biosimilars market. Financial leverage by virtue of collaborations between leading giants is a key growth driver. The region is anticipated to capture over one-third market share, expanding at a CAGR of 30.7% across the forecast period. Trailing behind is North America, with a projected market share of 28.4% and a CAGR of 32.0%. New pipeline drugs are attributed as key growth levers.

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What aspects do the customers look for while purchasing Oncology Biosimilars? Who is buying your product or service globally at present? Who are your critical competitors? How will the competitive scenario look like between the forecast period 2020 to 2025? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across different regions? What are the trends impacting the performance of the Oncology Biosimilars market? What issues will vendors running the Oncology Biosimilars market confront? What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period 2025?

