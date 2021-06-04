Workforce Analytics Market Consumer Behaviour Analysis & Technology Estimates, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Workforce Analytics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Workforce Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2025. Workforce analytics is a combination of methodology and software that covers statistical models to worker-related data, letting manufacturers to enhance human resource management (HRM). These tools are used to present complete worker performance to deliver a well understanding and assist in overall management.

Key Players:

ADP

Aquire

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Genpact

IBM Corporation

Kronos

Oracle Corporation

PeopleSreme Pty. Ltd.

SAP Se

Tableau Software

Tower Watson & Co.

Growth Drivers:

The Workforce Analytics Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 16.0% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Increasing enhancement in technology and growing global trade are documented as major factors of Workforce Analytics Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come.

Application Outlook:

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Type Outlook:

Solution

Services

The workforce analytics solutions sector accounted for the substantial market share of Workforce Analytics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of increasing workforce challenges faced by the organizations across the globe. In addition, the services sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Services Outlook:

Managed

Consulting

System Integration

Deployment Outlook:

Cloud

On-premise

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Workforce Analytics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of key manufacturers in the region. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Workforce Analytics in this region.

