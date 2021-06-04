Marketing Automation Software Market Trends, Capacity, Production And Forecast Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Marketing Automation Software Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Marketing Automation Software Market is expected to reach USD 7.63 billion by 2025. Marketing automation is termed as a software that exists with the aim of automating marketing actions. It is a place for dealers to manage several marketing communications to advance a buyers propensity to purchase and rise alignment between marketing and sales.

Key Players:

Act-On Software, Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

HubSpot

IBM Corporation

Infusionsoft

Marketo

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce

Salesfusion

SAP SE

Growth Drivers:

The Marketing Automation Software Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. High demand to integrate marketing efforts, rising demand for digital marketing, growing acceptance of automation tools in the retail sector are documented as major factors of Marketing Automation Software Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come.

Solution Outlook:

Campaign Management

Email Marketing

Inbound Marketing

Mobile Applications

Lead Management

Reporting & Analytics

Social Media Marketing

Application Outlook:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Discrete Manufacturing

Government & Education

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Marketing Automation Software and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. the reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand for data integration services, growing number of internet & mobile users, expansion of 4G network, increasing adoption rate of cloud computing, and rising demand for SaaS cloud services. Also, presence of key manufacturers like IT firms and increasing awareness regarding cloud computing are another factors driving overall market in the region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise government initiative and favoring policy, obtainability of skilled personnel, increasing number of outsourced projects, and increasing investments. The market is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the countries like South Korea, China, and India in the coming years.

