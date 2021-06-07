Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis by Application 2027

Felton, California , USA, June 7, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Automated Test Equipment Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Automated Test Equipment Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Automated Test Equipment Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global automated test equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.68 billion by 2027. It is also expected to register a 3.4% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2020 to 2027. The rising demand for consumer electronics and connected devices coupled with the need for quality improvement prevailing among several industries is projected to drive the market growth across the globe.

The non-memory ATE product segment dominated the global market in 2019 on account of their rising usage for the manufacturing of SoC-based products, tablets, and smartphones. Further, rapid technological advances being carried out by ATE manufacturers are driving the market growth for this segment.

The IT & telecommunications segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecasted years on account of increasing usage of such equipments for carrying out automation processes. While the consumer segment contributed a share of 26.0% across the global market owing to increasing demand for consumer electronics.

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share across the global market in the upcoming years owing to the rising presence of semiconductor manufacturers in countries like Taiwan and China. While North America is also projected to hold a significant share on account of the surging need for such equipment for testing and measurement across the aerospace and defense sector.

Top Key Players of Automated Test Equipment Market:

Astronics Corporation, STAR Technologies Inc., Chroma ATE Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Tesec Corporation.

