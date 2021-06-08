Edoxi Training Institute Receives Approval as an official British Council IELTS Online Test Venue in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Edoxi Training Institute in Dubai has officially become an approved British Council IELTS Online Test venue. Students who wish to take an Online IELTS test to work, study or live abroad can book an IELTS exam and do the IELTS registration with Edoxi now. The institute offers computerized examinations to registered candidates. The training center has met all the specific requirements required by the British Council to be an authorized IELTS online test venue.

On the inauguration of the British Council Test Venue, Deep Adhikari, The Director of Exams British Council Gulf Zone Cluster said, “The world is fast-changing and even in the midst of this pandemic, people, organizations and nations still want to connect and engage in education, culture, and arts. It is how they connect and how people access education that is changing. This is what Edoxi Training Institute has utilized, by staying on top of the game.”

The British Council is the globally trusted brand and the United Kingdom’s international organization for educational opportunities. It offers international opportunities for the aspirants to pursue English language learning to study and work in the UK. IELTS is the pioneering English language assessment developed by the University of Cambridge and is offered by the British Council.

At the inauguration, the Managing Director of Edoxi Training Institute, Mr. Sharafudhin Mangalad said “ This has been one of my proudest moments. We are delighted to be an authorized online testing venue for the International Language Proficiency Test of the British Council. We are glad to be supporting students to become more capable in the English language through the new learning & examination platforms.”

Edoxi offers computerized examinations to IELTS learners. The IELTS test is accepted by educational institutions, professional bodies, and government organizations in the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Europe, and 140 other countries in the world. “Now we are a more renowned IELTS destination for aspirants, providing IELTS coaching, IELTS exam booking, registration, mock tests, and test venue. We ensure that our candidates receive an easy registration process and a stress-free environment,” added Mr. Sharafudhin Mangalad.

About Edoxi Training Institute

Edoxi Training Institute is a leading educational institution operating in Dubai. The institution hones and develops the human capital of the UAE. The center is accredited by KHDA, QA QC, AutoDesk, AIBM, CompTIA, and British Council. The institute delivers professional training to every student/individual/professional as per global standards. Founded in 2018, the institute serves individuals and corporates to develop their skills and to become successful in today’s competitive economy.

