Remington College Fort Worth Campus announces move

FORT WORTH, Texas, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College always strives to add new and valuable offerings for students, faculty and staff. The trade school is now doing that with a new campus location.

Remington College Fort Worth Campus has moved to 5555 Rufe Snow Drive, Ste. 150 in North Richland Hills. The location is only 10 minutes from the college’s current location and is situated near many shopping and housing options for students, faculty and staff.

“Remington College has been serving the Fort Worth area for over three decades, and we are beyond proud of the impact we’ve had on the community,” said Dr. Rose VanAlstine, Director of Campus Administration. “We plan to continue our community activism and provide the area with the same hands-on trade school education, no matter where we’re located.”

Remington College Fort Worth Campus offers relevant, hands-on degree and diploma programs in a variety of in-demand fields including healthcare, trades, creative arts and business. Program offerings include facility maintenance; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; medical assisting; dental assisting; medical office administration; digital graphic art; database management and administration; and restaurant, hospitality and retail management.

Operations will not be disrupted.

Remington College is a non-profit college with 12 campuses throughout the United States. The college’s Fort Worth campus has been operating since 1990.

For more information about Remington College Fort Worth Campus, visit www.remingtoncollege.edu/locations/fort-worth/.

About Remington College: Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL, operates 12 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege. Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs.