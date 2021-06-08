Medical Supplies Market worth $133.5 billion by 2025 – Increasing Incidence of Neurovascular Diseases will Support the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the Medical Supplies Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. After this, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size, and market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the size of segments and sub-segments.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Global Medical Supplies Market is projected to grow from USD 133.5 billion by 2025 from USD 132.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, increasing government and corporate investments in healthcare projects and infrastructure development, rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of HAIs, and the rising demand for medical devices are driving the growth of the global medical supplies market. Moreover, the rising medical tourism and emerging markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to players operating in the market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on type;

The medical supplies market is segmented into diagnostic supplies, infusion & injectable supplies, intubation & ventilation supplies, disinfectants, personal protective equipment, sterilization consumables, wound care consumables, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, catheters, sleep apnea consumables, and other medical supplies. The intubation & ventilation consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising incidence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and COPD, along with the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 across the globe.

Based on Application;

The medical supplies market is segmented into urology, wound care, radiology, respiratory, infection control, cardiology, IVD, and other applications. The other applications segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, primarily due to the increasing number of surgical procedures, rising prevalence of dental diseases, and the increasing focus on adhering to proper waste disposal methods.

North America was the largest regional market for medical supplies in 2019

The medical supplies market in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World has been covered in this report. In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 are the major factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Key Market Players;

The prominent players operating in the medical supplies market include Medtronic (Ireland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), BD (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Smith & Nephew (Ireland), ConvaTec Group Plc. (UK), Abbott (US), Cook Medical (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Stryker (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Coloplast Group (Denmark).