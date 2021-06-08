Interactive Whiteboard Market Growth and Demand by Regions till 2027

Felton, California , USA, June 8, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Interactive Whiteboard Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Interactive Whiteboard Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Interactive Whiteboard Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global interactive whiteboard market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.8 billion until 2027. It is anticipated to register growth with 7.6% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2020 to 2027. This growth can be associated with its surging usage for carrying out presentations at office and for teaching purposes at schools and colleges.

The segment of front projection held the highest share of around 60% across the global market due to their surging popularity across schools, colleges and corporate offices. On the other hand, the rear projection segment is projected to register CAGR of 9.5% on account of its feature of identifying and eliminating the presenter’s shadow.

The education application segment held the largest share across the global market in 2019 on account of the rising adoption of these products by several educational institutions. On the other hand, the corporate segment held a substantial share of 15% owing to rising usage of these boards in conference rooms and office meetings.

Europe dominated the global market with a share of around 35.0% in 2019 due to rapid technological advances being made for promoting education across countries like the U.K. and Germany. While Asia Pacific is projected to witness highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027 owing to several initiatives undertaken by statutory governing bodies for promotion of e-learning process.

The interactive whiteboards market includes key players are adopting several marketing strategies like collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships to widen their product portfolio, and reach. Also, innovation and product development is being carried out by these players to cater to rising consumer demands.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The resistive membrane segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The segment of portable form factor held a share of 47% in 2019 owing to its feature of providing last-minute presentations.

Europe dominated the global IWB market with share of around 35.0% in 2019.

Top Key Players of Interactive Whiteboard Market:

Microsoft Corporation, Boxlight Corporation; BenQ Corporation; Google Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.

