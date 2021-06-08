Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global rigid plastic packaging market research reports offer a thorough research study from the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The market research report offers the current and future understanding of the global rigid plastic packaging market.

The global rigid plastic packaging market provides an in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments, region, and country analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. The report offers a complete overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also offers market size and forecast estimation from the year 2017 to 2030 based on various segments and sub-segments with respect to four major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America & Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). The report covers a complete analysis, including market trends, market size, market share, market growth estimates.

North America region is known as the global economic powerhouse. The North America is showing lucrative opportunities for the rigid plastic packaging market due to several players present in the region. Over the last few years, Europe and Asia-Pacific region is showing prominent growth for the market due to the growing e-commerce sales in this region. Several countries across the LAMEA region are likely to offer new opportunities for the market.

An increase in consumption of consumer goods products and packaged food products fuels the demand for the rigid plastic packaging market during the forecast period 2021 to 2030. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of the retail industry coupled with the change in preferences of manufacturers for convenient packaging is also propelling the growth of the market.

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market – by Product

Bottles & Jars

Trays & Containers

Cans

Tubs, Cups & Pots

Others

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market – by Material

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Others

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market – by Industry

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Household

Healthcare

Others

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market – by Region

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Russia

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Japan

o Australia

o Singapore

o Rest of APAC

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Players

Alpha Packaging Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG Altium Packaging Amcor Plc Berry Global Inc. Coveris Holdings S.A. EasyPak, LLC Graham Packaging Company Klöckner Pentaplast Lacerta Group, Inc. Plastipak Holdings, Inc. Sealed Air Silgan Holdings, Inc. Sonoco Products Company WINPAK LTD.

The global rigid plastic packaging market research report offers a brand recall study that aims to recall a brand (unaided/aided) based on several circumstances. This strategy will help the company to make people more aware of the brand mainly by targeting a relevant, high-quality audience.

The market research report precisely defines global rigid plastic packaging market share, company profiles, geographical viewpoint, key developments, strategic analysis, investment pocket analysis, perceptual mapping, ecosystem/value chain analysis, improvement Venn diagram, PEST analysis, Porter’s five force analysis, NOISE analysis, SWOT analysis, new market entry, and several other factors with respect to the market to understand the market situation better.

Our sample report comprises a complete introduction and understanding of the market research report, list of tables, graphs, and figures, competitive landscape, market segmentation, key insights, future development based on research methodology.

