Sardina Systems announces it has joined the Global Equinix Partner Program

London, UK, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Sardina Systems, a leading OpenStack and Kubernetes platforms vendor addressing the full lifecycle of clouds with pre-integrated operations tools, today announced it had joined the Equinix Partner Program to expand its hosted private cloud solution to enterprises across the globe. By becoming a Global Partner of Equinix – the world’s digital infrastructure company – Sardina Systems provides customers with a global reach advantage, enabling them to quickly and confidently deploy Sardina FishOS hosted private cloud solution in more than 220 Equinix data centers in over 60 key markets, in 26 countries across 5 continents.

As technology continually evolves, it is becoming more critical to be able to offer a reliable and scalable private cloud solution worldwide, while remaining competitive in price to support the business’s cost.

Firstly, Sardina FishOS enables a cost-effective and highly scalable hosted private cloud, available on-demand, built on one of the most supported and industry-accepted open–source technologies for infrastructure as a service: OpenStack. Secondly, combining Kubernetes and containers makes it easy to run and scale applications andcomplete updates without any downtime.

As part of the Global Partner Program, Sardina Systems will leverage Equinix’s global data center platform to help customers quickly and confidently deploy hosted private clouds and expand into new markets.

Sardina Systems will offer its customers a lifecycle-managed infrastructure as a service, built on OpenStack and Kubernetes clouds, with Zero-downtime operations, and a pay-as-you-grow pricing policy. The FishOS solutionfeatures a comprehensive set of management tools, eases deployment, operation, and upgrade of OpenStack and Kubernetes powered clouds. FishOS helps to achieve significant utilization improvement, a greater level of control,and reliability.

Supporting Quotes

“We are excited to be part of the Equinix global ecosystem. The Equinix Partner Program is an excellent fit for us as it facilitates easy access for our customers to a reliable and secure data center network. This allows us to provide a private cloud-hosted platform to enterprises looking for a flexible infrastructure without having to invest up-front in hardware, software, servers, and sometimes staff.” Mihaela Constantinescu, Marketing Director, Sardina Systems.

“The adoption of cloud-based solutions is becoming ever more widespread, in large part due to the scalable nature of the model. The race to true digital transformation has picked up pace, driven by the reliance on digital during the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to do whatever we can to help enterprises on this journey, and it’s great to have Sardina Systems working with us as a reseller partner to further support that.” Simon Ognall, Director, Partner Account Management, Equinix.

About Sardina Systems

Founded in 2014, Sardina Systems makes infrastructure invisible, elevating IT to focus on enterprise applications and services. FishOS natively converges server, storage, virtualization, and networking into a resilient software-defined AI-based solution. Optimized performance, cloud flexibility, robust security, for all enterprise applications at any scale.

Sardina Systems has operations in Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, and the UK. Learn more at sardinasystems.com.