Credit Union Savings Accounts In Killeen

2021-Jun-09

Killeen, TX, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Opening a savings account at a credit union offers many benefits in addition to high interest rate. Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union is a reputed credit union in Killeen that offers savings accounts and a variety of other financial products to its members.

About The Credit Union 

The credit union was started in 1957 as an initiative of making finances accessible to a member in need of affordable funds. The institution is federally insured by the NCUA (National Credit Union Administration) up to $250,000. It strives to provide the best lending opportunities and services to its members.

Credit Union Savings Accounts 

  • To open a savings account with the credit union, one needs 2 forms of identification, a $5.00 fee to open an account and $20.00 to keep in the account.
  • It is important for the person to live, worship or works within the portion of Bell County, west of I-35.
  • The savings accounts offered include Share account, Money Market Accounts, Christmas Club, Vacation Club, Certificates of Deposit and Individual Retirement Account 

Benefits Of Choosing The Credit Union 

  • Friendly and helpful staff members
  • A friendly atmosphere
  • Outstanding customer care services
  • Exemption from corporate tax
  • It is a federally insured institution
  • Every member has a right to equal ownership in the credit union and is involved in the selection of the board of directors
  • Affordable lending services
  • Convenience of online services
  • Offers higher deposit rates and lower loan rates
  • Simple membership procedure
  • Flexible terms are offered
  • Offers a wide variety of savings and investment options
  • Competent dividend rates 

Other Services Offered 

  • ATM
  • Gift Cards
  • MasterCard cash advance
  • Payroll deduction
  • Direct Deposit
  • ACH Origination
  • Bill Pay
  • On-line access
  • MasterCard Gift Cards

For more information about the Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, feel free to visit 3305 E Elms Rd, Killeen, TX – 76542. You can also call at (254) 690 – 2274 or visit https://gctfcu.net

