Credit Union Savings Accounts In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Opening a savings account at a credit union offers many benefits in addition to high interest rate. Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union is a reputed credit union in Killeen that offers savings accounts and a variety of other financial products to its members.

About The Credit Union

The credit union was started in 1957 as an initiative of making finances accessible to a member in need of affordable funds. The institution is federally insured by the NCUA (National Credit Union Administration) up to $250,000. It strives to provide the best lending opportunities and services to its members.

Credit Union Savings Accounts

To open a savings account with the credit union, one needs 2 forms of identification, a $5.00 fee to open an account and $20.00 to keep in the account.

It is important for the person to live, worship or works within the portion of Bell County, west of I-35.

The savings accounts offered include Share account, Money Market Accounts, Christmas Club, Vacation Club, Certificates of Deposit and Individual Retirement Account

Benefits Of Choosing The Credit Union

Friendly and helpful staff members

A friendly atmosphere

Outstanding customer care services

Exemption from corporate tax

It is a federally insured institution

Every member has a right to equal ownership in the credit union and is involved in the selection of the board of directors

Affordable lending services

Convenience of online services

Offers higher deposit rates and lower loan rates

Simple membership procedure

Flexible terms are offered

Offers a wide variety of savings and investment options

Competent dividend rates

Other Services Offered

ATM

Gift Cards

MasterCard cash advance

Payroll deduction

Direct Deposit

ACH Origination

Bill Pay

On-line access

MasterCard Gift Cards

For more information about the Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, feel free to visit 3305 E Elms Rd, Killeen, TX – 76542. You can also call at (254) 690 – 2274 or visit https://gctfcu.net