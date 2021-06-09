Flame Retardant Market Demand, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Felton, California , USA, June 9, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Flame Retardant Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Industry Insights

The global flame retardant market size was valued over USD 6.27 billion in 2015. Flame retardant is a key component reducing the impact of fires on people, property, and environment. Flame retardants either prevent the fire from starting or slow it down significantly. The growth in industries such as construction, transportation, and electrical & electronics is expected to propel market demand over the forecast period.

Governments around the world have framed stringent regulations aimed at reducing destruction caused to life and property due to fire. Government regulation pressure and growing awareness regarding fire safety among industry participants are expected to boost market demand.

Application Insights

Polyolefin was the largest application segment in 2015 and accounted for more than 20% of the overall market. The high flame retardant loading capacity exhibited by polyolefins is responsible for their growing demand in end-use industries such as construction and electrical. The growing demand for high-quality coatings is expected to boost the application of epoxy resins. Epoxy resins consumption was estimated to be around 600 kilotons in 2015.

End-Use Insights

Flame retardants are used to reduce this risk of fire in a wide range of electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, refrigerators, TV sets, printed wiring boards, and vacuum cleaners. Rising disposable income is boosting the growth of electrical & electronics segment owing to which the demand for flame retardants is expected to be high in this application segment.

Construction end use segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period on account of growing investments in developing countries. Fire safety and prevention is the primary concern of the consumers in construction, the demand is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific was the major regional segment and accounted for over 45% of total volume in 2015. High demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India are benefitting the market growth. The upcoming electrical & electronics manufacturing hubs coupled with a positive outlook for construction sector is expected to drive the flame retardant market over the forecast period.

The growing pressure of regulatory agencies such as REACH and European Flame Retardant Association (EFRA) is driving the demand for these products in Europe. Europe consumed over 600 kilotons in 2015. The presence of a large number of end-use industries is expected to boost market growth in this region.

Top Key Players of Flame Retardant Market:

BASF, Albemarle, Chemtura, ICL, Clariant International Ltd., Italmatch Chemicals, Huber Engineered Materials, DSM & Thor Group Ltd.

