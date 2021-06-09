Defibrillators Market Size, Share, Trends – Analysis Report 2022

Northbrook, IL , USA, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Defibrillators Market is projected to reach USD 10,883.3 million by 2022 from USD 9,323.5 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 3.1%.

Factors such as technological advancements in defibrillators, rising prevalence of target diseases, growing focus on providing public-access defibrillators, and training & awareness programs on defibrillators are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, issues related to the use of implantable and automated external defibrillators are expected to restrain the growth of the defibrillators market in the forecast period.

The ICDs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017. Factors such as the development of technologically advanced devices with extended longevity, rapid growth in the number of implant procedures, and increasing adoption of cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds) and S-ICD systems across the globe are contributing to the large share of this segment.

ICDs segment is further classified into single-chamber ICDs, dual-chamber ICDs, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds).

On the basis of products, the external defibrillator market is classified into implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and external defibrillators. The ICDs product segment is bifurcated into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs) and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs). The T-ICDs segment is further classified into single-chamber ICDs, dual-chamber ICDs, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds). The external defibrillators segment is further classified into manual external defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs).

Among the end users, the public access defibrillators markets segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is attributed to the development of advanced AEDs, rising cases of sudden cardiac arrest at out-of-hospital settings, and increasing number of public access defibrillation programs across the globe.

North America dominated the global defibrillators market in 2017

The large share of the North American external defibrillator market can mainly be attributed to the continuous technological advancements and product innovations, increasing number of public defibrillation programs, and rising focus of key players to expand their business in the North American region.

As of 2016, prominent players in the defibrillators market include Medtronic (Ireland), St. Jude Medical (US), Boston Scientific (US), Philips (the Netherlands), ZOLL Medical (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Physio-Control (US), Cardiac Science (US), LivaNova (UK), Nihon Kohden (Japan), SCHILLER (Switzerland), Mindray Medical (China), Mediana (South Korea), METRAX (Germany), and METsis (Turkey) are some major players in the global market.

